In World of Warcraft Dragonflight, there have been many changes, additions, and updates to the game, with professions receiving a significant overhaul. Now, many professions include specializations, reagent quality, secondary stats for professions, and skill points; there’s a lot of content for players to do and enjoy.

Blacksmithing has always been a popular profession in WoW due to its utility and profitability, even more so now people can submit Work Orders you can complete. However, with the new specializations, it may take time to determine which one best suits your needs.

So, what is the best Blacksmithing specialization in Dragonflight?

Best Blacksmithing specialization in WoW

In Dragonflight, Blacksmithing has four specializations: Armorsmithing, Weaponsmithing, Specialty Smithing, and Hammer Control.

Armorsmithing helps you improve at making plate armor. You can also use Finishing Reagents during Crafting and specialize in armor slots and shields. Weaponsmithing helps you improve at making weapons and large tools. So, you’ll be able to craft daggers, axes, and much more. Specialty Smithing helps you improve in making non-martial goods. So, you can craft items like Profession Tools and Consumables. Hammer Control helps improve the art of Blacksmithing, which enhances your overall Blacksmithing skill and significantly boosts Inspiration, Crafting skill, Multicraft, and Resourcefulness.

While it’s cliche to say the best specialization in Blacksmithing is the one that best suits your needs, it’s true. However, if you don’t mind investing a fair amount of time, the best specialization is Armorsmithing, as you can craft specific rare items and earn a decent amount of gold.

Even though there are four specializations you can choose from, Armorsmithing is likely the best Blacksmithing specialization in WoW Dragonflight.