How to complete Veteran Nanny in World of Warcraft

Children’s Week is currently live in World of Warcraft, and for the next few days, players will have the opportunity to collect several achievements and rewards during the holiday.

Most of the achievements associated with Children’s Week can be done in a matter of minutes, but others require a good deal of legwork. Thankfully for many achievement grinders, the ones required to complete the Children’s Week meta achievement “For the Children” can be done in a little under a day.

There’s one achievement you’ll want to get regardless of its requirements for the meta, though, and it’s called Veteran Nanny. The achievement requires you to collect three Children’s Week pets, but the only catch is you’ll need multiple characters to get it done.

Related: How to adopt an orphan in World of Warcraft

Luckily, Veteran Nanny is not needed to complete the Children’s Week meta achievement “For the Children.” Still, if you’re a heavy achievement hunter, you’re going to want to complete this one since it only comes around once a year and rewards you with 50 achievement points, making it one of the most lucrative achievements in the game. Last year, Blizzard adjusted Veteran Nanny to make it an account-wide achievement, meaning you can get all three pets required to complete it during one single calendar year. Previously, you had to earn this achievement on one character, meaning it took at least three years to get it—now you can get it done in a day.

To complete the achievement, you must get three different battle pets awarded to you from Children’s Week questlines: Egbert, Willy, and Peanut. Here’s how to get them.

How to get Egbert’s Egg, Sleepy Willy, and the Elekk Training Collar in WoW

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The achievement specifically asks you to obtain Egbert’s Egg, Sleepy Willy, and Elekk Training Collar. These are the items awarded to you when completing Orphan Matron Mercy’s questline in Shattrath City and are not the pets themselves. With this in mind, you won’t be able to purchase any of the three pets required for this achievement off the Auction House or Trading Post.

Related: How to complete Bad Example in World of Warcraft

While the achievement may seem simple on the surface, you’ll need to make sure you have three characters at hand, ready to complete Orphan Matron Mercy’s questline in Shattrath. She can be found at coordinates [75, 48] in Shattrath, and offers up a Draenei or Blood Elf orphan for you to look after, depending on your character’s faction.

At the end of the questline, you’ll get your chance of selecting Egbert’s Egg, Sleepy Willy, and the Elekk Training Collar. Make sure you select a different reward for each of the characters you complete the questline with. Once you complete the questline three times and earn the three different pets, you’ll have earned the Veteran Nanny achievement.

Children’s Week will be live in WoW until May 8. After that point, Egbert, Willy, and Peanut will no longer be available on the live servers, and players will have to wait another year until they can complete Orphan Matron Mercy’s questlines needed for the Veteran Nanny achievement.