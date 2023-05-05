Children’s Week is live in World of Warcraft, and players will have to adopt a child for the next couple of days from one of WoW’s orphanages if they want to reap the rewards the event has to offer.

WoW completionists will want to grind as many achievements as they can this week, as the goodies are bountiful. Beyond those sweet, sweet achievement points, there is a practically endless supply of collectible pets, as well as a coveted title to earn from all of the Children’s Week questlines that are only available for the next few days.

Children’s Week is among the shortest-lasting world events on WoW’s annual calendar. It only lasts for seven days (as the name would imply). So, if you want to make the most of the in-game event, you’ll have to work fast.

Here are all of the WoW achievements you can earn during Children’s Week in WoW, as well as how to get them. Keep in mind the last two achievements in this guide are not necessary to earn the “For The Children” meta achievement.

List of Children’s Week achievements in World of Warcraft

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hail to the King, Baby

Defeat King Ymiron in Utgarde Pinnacle with your orphan out.

This one is fairly simple. All you have to do to earn this achievement is run the dungeon Utgarde Pinnacle with your orphan. When you kill the final boss, King Ymiron, you’ll get credit for this achievement. The entrance to Utgarde Pinnacle is at coordinates [57, 46] in the Howling Fjord.

Home Alone

Use your Hearthstone while your orphan is with you.

This is one of the least labor-intensive achievements in the game. All you have to do is make sure your orphan is by your side and use your Hearthstone.

Aw, Isn’t it Cute?

Obtain one of the Children’s Week reward pets through questing.

Each orphan you can take under your wing comes with their own questline. Upon completion of one of these questlines, you’ll earn a collectible pet, as well as this achievement.

Bad Example

Eat the sweets listed below while your orphan is watching.

For this achievement, you’ll need to travel to several different locales across Azeroth and acquire seven sweet treats. All of the sweets can be found across two stops: your faction’s capital city and Dalaran. Once you’ve got all of them, eat them in front of your orphan.

Daily Chores

Complete five daily quests with your orphan out.

Daily quests are quests that can be repeated each day. To get this achievement quickly, you can look for any NPC with a blue exclamation point over their head—complete their quest and you’ll be one step closer toward getting this achievement. The fastest way to complete five daily quests in Dragonflight is to restock Tuskarr fishing holes or defeat rare enemies in Zaralek Cavern while your orphan is out.

School of Hard Knocks

Take your orphan into the battlegrounds and complete the feats listed below.

This is sneakily one of the hardest achievements in WoW; luckily it’s not needed for the event’s meta achievement, but if you’re a tried-and-true achievement hunter, it’s likely still on your radar. During Children’s Week, there are going to be a ton of completionists running battlegrounds with their orphans out, each of whom is going to be trying to accomplish the same tasks as you. Everyone’s going to be running straight to the towers in Alterac Valley, and everyone will be swarming fallen flags in Warsong Gulch—you just need to be faster than all of them.

Veteran Nanny

Acquire Egbert’s Egg, Sleepy Willy, and Elekk Training Collar.

This achievement requires you to collect the three pets offered up at the end of the Children’s Week questline originating from Orphan Matron Mercy in Shattrath City. Although you can only complete the questline on each of your characters once per year, you can earn progress towards this achievement across your entire account. To quickly complete Veteran Nanny, you’ll need to finish Orphan Matron Mercy’s questline on three different characters while selecting Egbert’s Egg, Sleepy Willy, and the Elekk Training Collar as your reward for those three completions.

Children’s Week will be live in WoW until May 8. Information for this guide was gathered on WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1