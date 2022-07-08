How to get to Howling Fjord in WoW: Wrath Classic

The Howling Fjord is one of the first zones you’ll encounter while traveling in Northrend. The Fjord is one of the two starting zones available to players at the start of World of Warcraft’s Wrath of the Lich King expansion, alongside the Borean Tundra.

The Alliance and Horde have two separate ways to arrive in the Howling Fjord, and players from opposite factions likely won’t interact with each other on their journeys to and through the zone. This should come as a change to many Classic veterans since Alliance and Horde players both started in the same zone in The Burning Crusade, causing an overabundance of players competing to progress the same quests. In Wrath, that won’t be the case because the two factions are completely separate across two sections of two different zones.

If you’re looking to head to the Howling Fjord, here’s how Alliance and Horde players can get there.

Alliance

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Getting to Howling Fjord as an Alliance player is relatively easy, provided you have the flight path for Menethil Harbor unlocked.

Upon arriving in Menethil Harbor, head for the area of the harbor where the docks are and make your way over to the dock on the far right. The dockmaster for the boat to Howling Fjord is named Ludin Farrow. If you see him, you’re in the right place. The boat that will take you to Howling Fjord looks a bit different from standard Alliance boats since it’s decorated with an eagle’s head and golden trimmings across its sides.

Once the boat arrives, board it and prepare for your journey to Northrend. After a brief and incredibly scenic boat ride across the Great Sea, you’ll arrive in Valgarde, the Alliance’s base of operation in the Howling Fjord.

Horde

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Horde players will be taking a zeppelin to get to Howling Fjord. The zeppelin to Howling Fjord can be easily accessed from the Undercity.

After leaving the Undercity through its front gates, approach the zeppelin tower on the far left, on the western side of the region. Climb the steps of the zeppelin tower until the zeppelin, named the Cloudkisser, arrives at the tower. After a brief ride on the zeppelin, you’ll be transported to Vengeance Landing, the Horde’s camp on the far-eastern shore of the Howling Fjord.