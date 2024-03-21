How to complete the Cyclonian quest line in WoW Classic

In World of Warcraft Classic, certain classes have class-specific quest chains available to them that only they can complete. One of the most famous among them is the Cyclonian quest chain, which is available for Warriors.

Cyclonian centers around a menacing air elemental of the same name, and to finish the chain, you’ll have to collect a series of items that will allow you to summon and defeat him. The reward for completing the Cyclonian quest chain is a powerful Warrior weapon of your choice, and if you’re a Warrrior near level 40, there are few better options to level through the game with than the weapons you can earn from this quest chain.

You need to be at least level 30 to start the Cyclonian quest chain, although by the time it ends, you’ll need to face off against a level 40 elite enemy, so make sure you have enough levels under your belt to successfully and confidently finish it. You don’t want to run into a brick wall. We recommend progressing the chain naturally through your 30s, so by the time you reach the level 38 to 40 range, you can be well-equipped to fight the final boss of this chain.

Here’s how to successfully run through the entire Cyclonian Warrior quest chain in WoW Classic.

WoW Classic: Cyclonian quest chain full walkthrough

Warriors can begin the Cyclonian quest chain by meeting with Klannoc Macleod, a Human NPC found off the coast of the Barrens, near Ratchet. He’ll send you to speak with Bath’rah the Windwatcher, who’s located in the Alterac Mountains and is considered the main questgiver for this chain.

Once you find Bath’rah the Windwatcher at coordinates [80, 67] in the Alterac Mountains (on the river leading up toward the Western Plaguelands), you’ll start the middle quest in the chain, titled “Cyclonian,” which is easily the most labor-intensive quest you’ll have to complete. It requires you to go on an extensive scavenger hunt for materials throughout Azeroth, each of which is found in different zones and doesn’t necessarily have specific instructions attached to it.

All items needed for Cyclonian

The Cyclonian chain takes place mostly in the Alterac Mountains. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Eight Liferoot

30 Bloodscalp Tusks

One Essence of the Exile Eight Burning Charms Eight Cresting Charms Eight Thundering Charms



You’ll need to acquire these items and bring them back to Bath’rah the Windwatcher. The Liferoot is very straightforward to obtain as it can be purchased off the Auction House or farmed by herbalists, while Bloodscalp Tusks are found in Stranglethorn Vale off the Bloodscalp Trolls in the northern section of the zone near Hemet Nesingwary’s camp.

How to get the Essence of the Exile in WoW Classic

The Essence of the Exile is the most convoluted item you’ll need to bring back to Bath’rah the Windwatcher to complete Cyclonian. To get this item, you’ll have to combine charms that you pick up from elementals, each of which has specific drop locations throughout the Arathi Highlands.

Work between these three locations to find the charms needed for Cyclonian. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports

Where to get Burning Charms

Burning Charms can be farmed off Burning Exiles at the Circle of West Binding in the Arathi Highlands, found at coordinates [25,30].

Where to get Cresting Charms

Cresting Charms can be found at the Circle of East Binding at coordinates [66,30].

Where to get Thundering Charms

Thundering Charms can be found on Thundering Exiles at the Circle of Outer Binding, just outside of Refuge Pointe at coordinates [52, 51].

You can combine the eight charms of each type (24 total) when you return to Bath’rah in Alterac. There’s a cauldron next to the Windwatcher that you can stand next to and interact with the items in your inventory to create the Essence of the Exile. Once you’ve got eight Cresting, Thundering, and Burning Charms apiece, you’ll be able to progress the quest chain forward.

The final quest in the chain will have you face off against Cyclonian shortly after you turn in all of the necessary items. Make sure you’re loaded up on potions and scrolls as the air elemental presents a tough fight for Warriors who are unprepared. After defeating him, you can loot the Whirlwind Heart, which is placed into a powerful Warrior-only weapon of your choice.

Should I pick the Whirlwind Axe, Whirlwind Sword, or Whirlwind Warhammer?

The finale of the Cyclonian quest chain allows you to claim one of three weapons: the Whirlwind Axe, the Whirlwind Sword, or the Whirlwind Warhammer. All three of these weapons have near-identical DPS numbers, and each of them yields +15 Strength and +14 Stamina. The only reason you’d take one over the other is if you play an Orc (Axe Specialization) or a Human (Sword and Mace Specialization), but the bonuses given by your racial passives are mostly negligible.

