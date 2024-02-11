WoW SoD: How to get the Hunter Dual Wield Specialization rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

The Dual Wield Specialization rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase two allows Hunters to wield two one-handed melee weapons at once. Getting this skill is relatively easy, too, and once you hit the required level that’s necessary to get the ability to dual-wield, you should go out into the world and get it.

If you find yourself trapped in melee combat more often than not while leveling, you’ll definitely want the Dual Wield Specialization Hunter rune. Here’s how to get the Dual Wield rune as a Hunter in WoW Classic SoD.

Where to find Dual Wield Specialization for Hunters in WoW SoD

In order to get the Dual Wield Specialization rune for Hunters, you’ll need to go into Stranglethorn Vale near coordinates [32, 14], just south of the Nesingwary Base Camp. The area will be filled with Bloodscalp Trolls, so when you start seeing those mobs, you know you’re near the right place. Look around the area until you acquire a debuff called “Danger!” Getting this debuff will let you know that you’re in the absolute correct spot and are ready to progress.

This rune can be found just a few steps into northern Stranglethorn. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you get that debuff, cast your Flare spell on the ground to summon a blood scalp Guerilla. Since Flare is necessary to spawn the mob required for this rune, and Flare is a level 32 spell, it should go without saying that you must be at least level 32 to acquire this rune.

The Bloodscalp Guerilla will be a level 34 melee mob with a guaranteed chance to drop the Dual Wield Specialization rune. Killing and looting the Bloodscalp Guerilla in Stranglethorn Vale will allow you to learn the Dual Wield Specialization rune, which can be engraved onto your Hunters’ boots item slot.