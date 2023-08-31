How to complete the Green Hills of Stranglethorn in WoW Classic

Here's how to find all of the pages needed for one of WoW's most infamous collect quests.

Perhaps the most infamous quest in WoW Classic, the Green Hills of Stranglethorn is the collect quest to end all collect quests. No other quest in the game forces you to collect more items spread out across a greater area than the Green Hills of Stranglethorn.

Although the Green Hills of Stranglethorn is not necessarily a difficult quest by any metrics, it’s definitely a pain in the neck. The Green Hills of Stranglethorn requires you to collect 15 pages, each of which has a chance to drop from mobs scattered around Stranglethorn Vale. It’s likely that you’re going to be spending at least 10 to 15 levels in Stranglethorn, so during your time questing there, you’re going to encounter pages needed for this quest. Even still, getting all 15 is a bit of a challenge that doesn’t come naturally, and it’s possible you’re going to have to make some trades with other players to fill your collection.

Former WoW developer (and eventual Overwatch head) Jeff Kaplan originally designed the quest back in 2004 as a reference to Ernest Hemingway’s 1935 book Green Hills of Africa.

“If I just put the story in the game, nobody’s ever going to want to read it,” Kaplan said in 2019. “If I had all these pages and made them tradeable, then it would create this social dynamic for people trying to complete the quest. All I did was succeed in annoying everybody and putting a really crappy quest into World of Warcraft.”

Here’s how to complete that “really crappy quest” (his words not ours) and get all 15 pages needed for the Green Hills of Stranglethorn in WoW Classic.

How to get all pages needed for the Green Hills of Stranglethorn

Kurzen’s Compound in Stranglethorn Vale is a hotspot for pages. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Green Hills of Stranglethorn is broken down into four separate quests, just like Hemingway’s Green Hills of Africa was separated into four parts. The quests can each be picked up at Hemet Nesingwary’s base camp starting at level 30.

Chapter I: Pages 1, 4, 6, 8

Chapter II: Pages 10, 11, 14, 16

Chapter III: Pages 18, 20, 21, 24

Chapter IV: Pages 25, 26, 27

These pages drop off of humanoid mobs in Stranglethorn Vale and are luckily not soulbound. This means you can trade your pages with other players, or you can buy the ones you’re missing from the Auction House.

Once you have all of the pages needed for a certain chapter, you can combine them in your inventory to create the full chapter. Then, you can turn in that chapter’s worth of pages back to Barnil Stonepot at Hemet Nesingwary’s base camp in northern Stranglethorn Vale.

We recommend completing this quest in segments. It’s not worth it to have all of those pages taking up space in your bags, so if you have enough pages to complete one chapter, you should get on that immediately and turn them in. Along the way, you should also consider reading the pages. While the quest is definitely a grind, it makes the experience a lot more bearable if you immerse yourself in its story.

