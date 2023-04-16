How to complete A Dryadic Remedy quest in WoW: Dragonflight

A Dryadic Remedy is a quest in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight that can be completed in a matter of minutes, although it doesn’t give players as much direction as other quests in the game do.

Unlike most quests, A Dryadic Remedy doesn’t put a directional arrow on your minimap when you accept the quest. Unfortunately, the quest may sit in your log for a while, as there’s no direct indicator provided to you by the game. The quest asks you to “Find or Cook a Tasty Hatchling’s Treat,” and the game doesn’t necessarily tell you where a “Tasty Hatchling’s Treat” can be located. Thankfully, it’s not that hard to track one down as long as you know where to look.

Here’s how to find a Tasty Hatchling’s Treat and complete the quest “A Dryadic Remedy” in WoW: Dragonflight.

How to find a Tasty Hatchling’s Treat in WoW: Dragonflight

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

The quest can be picked up from Thalendra in Valdrakken’s Emerald Enclave, who will tell you to find a Hatchling Treat. Luckily, the entirety of the quest takes place in Valdrakken, meaning you won’t have to leave the main city of the Dragon Isles. The Tasty Hatchling Treat can be found at coordinates [9.54, 56.42] in a barrel behind a bookshelf in the Little Scales Daycare.

Once you’ve got the treat, head over to the Despondent Duckling, located at coordinates [66.87, 58.70]. Once you’re face-to-face with the duckling, right-click on it and give it the tasty treat you acquired from the barrel over at the Little Scales Daycare.

After giving the duckling its treat, you can turn in the quest at Thalendra, who should be nearby. The quest rewards 100 reputation with the Valdrakken Accord, as well as a cooking recipe for a Tasty Hatchling’s Treat. Completing the quest will also give you the “Honorary Dryad” temporary title for 24 hours.