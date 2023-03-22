How to charge the Lighting Conduits during the Trial of Storms in WoW Dragonflight

Questing hardly ever ends in World of Warcraft since Blizzard continues to roll out new tasks with every gameplay update. With Patch 10.0.7 going live, members of the Alliance and Horde have rushed to complete various challenges, including Trial of Storms.

Trial of Storms is a World Event located in Forbidden Reach. Though there are a few rewards attached to this quest, Zskera Vault keys are likely to be the most sought-after ones since they will serve as the gateway to Onyx Annulets.

Trial of Storms is made up of four stages, and in the second one, players get tasked with charging the Lightning Conduits.

How do you charge the Lightning Coundits during the Trial of Storms in WoW Dragonflight?

Players can charge the Lightning Coundits during the Trial of Storms by using the Expel extra action that will appear on their screen in WoW Dragonflight.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

To use this button, you’ll need to continue clearing the waves of mobs that will spawn in the area. There are four Lightning Rods in the area, and each will require 25 charges.

Once players completely charge all the rods, they’ll get to move on to the third stage, where they’ll need to battle a Charged Drake. This is essentially the last action-packed stage of the Trial of Storms. After defeating the final boss, players will get to loot the Chest of Storms and call it a day.

In addition to a Zskera Key, the quest’s reward pool also features a Primalist loot token, Elemental Overflow, and Condensed Magic Stone.