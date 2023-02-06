Do Evokers have a Mage Tower challenge in World of Warcraft?

In World of Warcraft, the Mage Tower is an optional activity that allows players to take on one of the toughest challenges in the game for a chance at remarkable rewards. Only the best of the best players have completed the Mage Tower’s challenges, as they are specifically designed around certain classes’ kits.

This tailor-made design caters to almost all of the classes in the game. All but one class in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight has access to the Mage Tower: Evokers. Since the Mage Tower was released during the Legion expansion, only classes that were released prior to that expansion have a Mage Tower challenge available to them.

After the game transitioned from Legion to Battle for Azeroth in 2018, the Mage Tower was removed from the game. However, it was reinstated during Shadowlands, and is continuing to hang around permanently through Dragonflight and beyond. Still though, the game’s newest class doesn’t have access to the Mage Tower.

Why can’t Evokers access the Mage Tower in WoW?

If you try to enter the Mage Tower on an Evoker, you’ll be met with a message from War Councilor Victoria, who says “I don’t have any missions for you at this time, Evoker.”

Evokers don’t have access to any Mage Tower activities, although if they did, they’d likely be slotted into the challenges that are most appropriate for the class’s two specializations. Devastation Evokers would likely have to complete the “Thwarting the Twins” challenge, which is available to ranged DPS classes like Marksmanship Hunters, Shadow Priests, and others. Preservation Evokers would fall into the “End of the Risen Threat” challenge, which is necessary for all healers.

Completing the Mage Tower challenge that’s specifically catered towards your class will reward you with a set of armor that is otherwise unobtainable. The Mage Tower armor set is a recolor of the tier set players can earn in the Tomb of Sargeras raid, which was content when the Mage Tower was first released in Patch 7.2. Since Evokers obviously didn’t have a tier set in Patch 7.2 (because they weren’t in the game), and they can’t show off most of their armor while in their Dracthyr form, the prospect of an armor set could pose difficulties as a reward for Evokers’ Mage Tower challenge, as well.

It’s unclear at this time if Evokers will ever have access to a Mage Tower challenge of their own, but if Blizzard Entertainment ever adds a unique scenario for the class, this article will be updated to reflect any additions.