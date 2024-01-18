In World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.2.5, you can go digging around the Dragon Isles and searching for fragments of Azeroth’s history as a part of the Azerothian Archives event. Normally, these events are done in a group, but can you solo them?

Recommended Videos

Azerothian Archives event consists of three parts: completing the introductory quests, the Big Dig event, and then doing special world quests. This is an optional event, only featuring fun cosmetic rewards. Your mission, besides digging out valuable and lost artifacts, is to collect Mysterious Fragments and trade them for goodies from Provisioner Aristta.

Since this event is about farming various appearances for your main, here’s everything you need to know about soloing it in WoW Dragonflight.

Can you solo the Azerothian Archives event in WoW Dragonflight? – Answered

Azerothian Archives is focused on cosmetics. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The Azerothian Archives event consists of three parts, including introductory quests, the Big Dig event, and world quests. You can, of course, complete the introductory questline and world quests solo.

But, from what I’ve tested, you can’t complete the Big Dig alone. This is a public event where players progress together by completing various tasks. In a nutshell, it works like Community Feast. You can try doing this alone, but it will take a lot longer to collect 1,000 pages, and you’ll struggle with defeating the final boss.

So, if you want to go on solo adventures, stick to world quests. But if you want to do a large-scale digging excavation, try to group up with players. I know this might not be the easiest task for you on less populated servers, but it shouldn’t be too hard, especially when the event is still new.