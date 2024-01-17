Where to find Provisioner Aristta, the Azerothian Archives vendor in WoW Dragonflight

Provisioner Aristta is the Azerothian Archives vendor, added in World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.2.5, who sells various goodies for a small price of Mysterious Fragments. 

Azerothian Archives is a fresh event added to Dragonflight that is completely optional and invites you to explore the long-lost bits and pieces of WoW lore. It’s a fun little event mainly focusing on awarding players mounts and transmog pieces. There isn’t any catch-up gear, and it’s simply an event you can do while waiting for your buddies to log on and raid or play Mythic+ dungeons. Transmog gear and mounts can be bought from Provisioner Aristta.

So, here’s where you can find Provisioner Aristta in Dragonflight.

Where to find Provisioner Aristta, the Azerothian Archives vendor in WoW Dragonflight – Answered

Provisioner Aristta location on map of Thaldraszus
Provisioner Aristta is in the north part of Thaldraszus. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Provisioner Aristta, the Azerothian Archives vendor, is in Thaldraszus, in Azerothian Archives tower at coordinates 61.38, 31.40. She’s in the room with other Azerothian Archives NPCs, and you can see her to your right once you enter the building. She’s an elf in a long blue and white dress who’s reading different scrolls and books from a nearby bookshelf. 

List of all items sold by Provisioner Aristta in WoW Dragonflight

Item nameCost in Mysterious FragmentsItem description
Priceless Artifact1000Used to send Mysterious Fragments to your alts
Historian’s Utility Belt5000Transmog belt
Historian’s Fingerless Gloves5000Transmog gloves
Historian’s Trousers7000 Transmog legs
Historian’s Fitted Vest7000 Transmog chest
Archivist’s Magnifying Mace10000 One-hand mace transmog
Archivist’s Rockpuller10000 One-hand sword transmog
Archvist’s Pathfinder10000 Transmog staff
Archivist’s Stone Chisel10000 Transmog dagger
Archivist’s Improvised Cudgel10000 Two-hand mace transmog
Archivist’s Extravagant Lantern10000Transmog off-hand
Archivist’s “Light Touch”10000Transmog gun
Archivist’s Spelunking Torch10000Two-hand mace transmog
Archivist’s Sturdy Hook10000One-hand mace transmog
Archivist’s Mining Pick10000One-hand ax transmog
Archivist’s Super Scooper10000One-hand mace transmog
Coiled Archivist’s Rope10000Transmog off-hand
Archivist’s Reading Spectacles12000Head transmog
Archivist’s Rose-Tinted Glasses12000Head transmog
Archivist’s Elegant Bag15000Back transmog
Historian’s Hefty Habersack15000Back transmog
Historian’s Dapper Cap15000Head transmog
Explorer’s Stonehide Packbeast20000Mount

