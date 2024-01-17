Provisioner Aristta is the Azerothian Archives vendor, added in World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.2.5, who sells various goodies for a small price of Mysterious Fragments.

Azerothian Archives is a fresh event added to Dragonflight that is completely optional and invites you to explore the long-lost bits and pieces of WoW lore. It’s a fun little event mainly focusing on awarding players mounts and transmog pieces. There isn’t any catch-up gear, and it’s simply an event you can do while waiting for your buddies to log on and raid or play Mythic+ dungeons. Transmog gear and mounts can be bought from Provisioner Aristta.

So, here’s where you can find Provisioner Aristta in Dragonflight.

Where to find Provisioner Aristta, the Azerothian Archives vendor in WoW Dragonflight – Answered

Provisioner Aristta is in the north part of Thaldraszus. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Provisioner Aristta, the Azerothian Archives vendor, is in Thaldraszus, in Azerothian Archives tower at coordinates 61.38, 31.40. She’s in the room with other Azerothian Archives NPCs, and you can see her to your right once you enter the building. She’s an elf in a long blue and white dress who’s reading different scrolls and books from a nearby bookshelf.

List of all items sold by Provisioner Aristta in WoW Dragonflight