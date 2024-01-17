Category:
World of Warcraft

How to get Mysterious Fragments in WoW Dragonflight

Can we know how to get Mysterious Fragments or is that a mystery too?
Izabela Tomakic
Published: Jan 17, 2024 06:12 am
Azerothian Archives NPC and a mysterious object floating above her hand
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

While completing the Azerothian Archives in World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.2.5, you’ll surely realize you need Mysterious Fragments to get those fancy-looking transmog sets, and wonder how to get them.

Mysterious Fragments are the main currency tied to the Azerothian Archives event, and is used to purchase transmog gear. This is unique historian and excavator gear that can’t be obtained through any other sources, and you better get to grinding!

Here’s how to get Mysterious Fragments in Dragonflight.

How to get Mysterious Fragments in WoW Dragonflight – Answered

If you already have a specific transmog piece you want, you need to get Mysterious Fragments, and what better way to get them than to do the Azerothian Archives event.  

That means you must complete Azerothian Archives world quests, the Big Dig, and the weekly quest. Each of these activities awards Mysterious Fragments, and you can easily farm up on them.  

For completing:

  • Azerothian Archives world quests, you get from 500 to 8000 Mysterious Fragments
  • The Big Dig in Traitor’s Rest, you get
    • 5000 Mysterious Fragments for completing the weekly quest (The Big Dig: Traitor’s Rest)
    • From 80 to 100 from items at the Big Dig
    • From 100 to 120 Mysterious Fragments for slaying the final boss that spawns after 10 minutes
    • From 40 to 320 from opening tomes from collecting 1000 pages at the digging site
      • Uncommon tome (green) can award from 40 to 60 Mysterious Fragments (green-quality tomes don’t guarantee you Mysterious Fragments)
      • Rare tome (blue) awards from 100 to 120 Mysterious Fragments
      • Epic tomes (green) give you from 20 to 320 Mysterious Fragments
Can you send Mysterious Fragments to your alts in WoW Dragonflight?

Gobling holding a Gnome while they put a letter into a mailbox
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Yes, you can send Mysterious Fragments to your alts in Dragonflight. You can get from Provisioner Aristta near Algeth’ar Academy Priceless Artifact for 1000 Mysterious Fragments and send it to any of your alts. They can then use it, and get the same amount of this unique currency. 

Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.