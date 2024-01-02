Everything new coming in WoW: Dragonflight Seeds of Renewal

Seeds of Renewal is what Blizzard is calling the first 2024 update for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, though you could call it WoW Patch 10.2.5 if you like. It’s coming sooner than many expected, bringing tons of new content and possibilities.

Announced in November 2023, right after the Guardians of the Dream patch, this is the last big Dragonflight update before Season Four. A mysterious 10.2.6 update is set to follow, with that one looking like it’s bringing a pirate-themed event to the MMORPG. Before that though, not much has changed for 10.2.5 from the original announcement; here are all the confirmed features and events expected to be added in Jan. 16 when Seeds of Renewal goes live.

Everything coming in WoW: Dragonflight Seeds of Renewal

Dragonriding unlocks worldwide

This is a long-confirmed improvement for the Dragonriding feature of Dragonflight, and it’s finally coming in Seeds of Renewal. Previously available only in the Dragon Isles, the new way of flying is expanding to the entire Azeroth, the old-world land of WoW.

Azerothian Archives

In the Azerothian Archives, set to be a Weekly Public Event, players can uncover the history of the Dragon Isles and how it relates to Azeroth. Blizzard’s official description for the event speaks of new, unique characters, as well as “stories of old” and ancient iconography. The event includes activities for solo players and for those who play with friends, and takes place in Traitor’s Rest. Possible rewards include Battle Pets, Mounts, and a Transmog set.

Bel’ameth

Bel’ameth is the new capital city of the night elves, a name meaning “Arms of the Goddess” in Darnassian. Added in the new update, it is located in Central Amirdrassil and serves as a hub for this patch.

Reclaiming Gilneas

Since the events of WoW: Cataclysm, the rightful owners of the kingdom of Gilneas have been trying to reclaim it. And now is finally the time. Help King Greymane take back his kingdom in Seeds of Renewal.

Dragonflight follower dungeons

Available for all eight Normal Dragonflight Dungeons, these are NPC companions that can help players who have trouble finding a good dungeon party. With them, you can explore and learn all the stories without the pressure of having a team behind you. Followers range from one to four players.

New character customizations

Trolls, Draenei, Warlock Tyrant, and Darkglare demons have new customization options along the way. For Trolls specifically, we already know those include five new hair colors. To make it even better, customization Achievements are also on the way.

“Love is in the Air” is WoW‘s traditional Valentine’s Day event. It is coming as part of the 10.2.5 update, but Blizzard has not given many details yet.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The list also includes “Dragon Isle epilogues,” but no description is available at the moment, so players have to wait for more details.

WoW: Dragonflight‘s Patch 10.2.5, Seeds of Renewal, goes live on Jan. 16.