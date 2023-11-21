When does WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2.5 release?

World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.2.5 is the first update after the third season that will brush up on the old-world content and give fans a lot more to do besides grinding Mythic+ dungeons and raids. But when is it released?

Patch 10.2.5 will allow your Dragonriding drakes to spread their wings beyond the Dragon Isles, spice things up with a new Gilneas storyline, add AI-controlled NPCs to Dragonflight dungeons, and add a couple more customizations for Draenei and Trolls. Essentially, the next patch isn’t really game-breaking and it’s only supposed to supplement the current season three content and ignite that spark to head out to the old world and rediscover it.

Here’s when the Dragonflight Patch 10.2.5 releases.

At the moment of writing this article, Patch 10.2.5 still doesn’t have a release date. But, judging by the content patch roadmap and past cadence, I’m convinced it will roll out roughly two months after Patch 10.2. Given that Patch 10.2 was released on Nov. 7, I’d say you can expect Patch 10.2.5 during the second or the third week of Jan. 2024.

Again, this is all just speculation, but so far, all my predictions have been on point and correct.

Is WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2.5 the last patch?

No, this is not the last patch of Dragonflight. In fact, Blizzard Entertainment said fans can expect a new patch drop every two months. So, I’d say you can expect more patches in March, May, July, and September. Nov. 2024 is reserved for the upcoming WoW expansion, The War Within, and this means that there won’t be any Dragonflight patches during that time.

So, strap in, because Dragonflight still has steam.