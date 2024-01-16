Category:
World of Warcraft

How to get to Traitor’s Rest in WoW Dragonflight

Traitor's Rest is the subzone where you can find the Azerothian Archives event.

Izabela Tomakic

Published: Jan 16, 2024 06:24 am
Dragon bones in the Traitor's Rest area in WoW Dragonflight
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Starting with World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.2.5, you can complete another world event—Azerothian Archives. This is taking place in Traitor’s Rest, and you’re probably wondering where that is and how you can get there.

Traitor’s Rest is the place to be in Dragonflight Patch 10.2.5 if you want to get your hands on exclusive transmogs and mounts, and to explore the bits and pieces of lore that haven’t had the chance to surface in the past. You can complete Azerothian Archives either solo or with a group every hour.

Here’s how you can get to Traitor’s Rest in Dragonflight.

The exact location of Traitor’s Rest in WoW Dragonflight

Map of Azure Span, showing the exact location of Traitor's Rest
Traitor’s Rest in the Azure Span. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Traitor’s Rest is an area in south west of the Azure Span, to the east of Iskaara. The exact coordinates are 27, 47. You can easily recognize the area, especially because there are huge dragon skulls scattered on the ground.

On top of that, there are a ton of enemy monsters circling the area and friendly NPCs who need help, especially when world quests like Caught In a Storm and A Bone to Pickaxe are available.

How to get to Traitor’s Rest in WoW Dragonflight – Answered

There are a couple ways to reach Traitor’s Rest in Dragonflight. The first, and probably the most common method, is to simply hop on your favorite Dragonriding mount and fly there at the speed of light. 

If you prefer regular flying, you can also do that. For this, you need to complete the Pathfinder achievement and unlock regular flying

Finally, the laziest but easiest way to get to Traitor’s Rest is to take a flightpath to Iskaara and then fly to the location using either Dragonriding or regular mounts. Unfortunately, these flightpath mounts are quite slow, and it will take a while longer to get there. I normally use this when I want to go AFK, but still have my character ready for some action. 

related content

Read Article Biggest winners and losers of WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2.5
Part of Bel'ameth Night Elf city in WoW Dragonflight
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
Biggest winners and losers of WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2.5
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Jan 16, 2024
Read Article How many Follower Dungeons can you do a day in WoW Dragonflight? – Answered
WoW character wearing Ensemble: Wastewander Tracker’s Kit
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How many Follower Dungeons can you do a day in WoW Dragonflight? – Answered
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Jan 16, 2024
Read Article What item level gear do Follower Dungeons drop in WoW Dragonflight? – Answered
Player characters and Follower Dungeons NPCs
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
What item level gear do Follower Dungeons drop in WoW Dragonflight? – Answered
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Jan 16, 2024
Read Article What is Deathrolling in WoW?
Two humans gambling using dice in WoW
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
What is Deathrolling in WoW?
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Jan 15, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: Where to find Blood Shards in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
A Tauren player running through the Barrens in WoW Classic
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: Where to find Blood Shards in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Jan 15, 2024

Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.