Starting with World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.2.5, you can complete another world event—Azerothian Archives. This is taking place in Traitor’s Rest, and you’re probably wondering where that is and how you can get there.

Traitor’s Rest is the place to be in Dragonflight Patch 10.2.5 if you want to get your hands on exclusive transmogs and mounts, and to explore the bits and pieces of lore that haven’t had the chance to surface in the past. You can complete Azerothian Archives either solo or with a group every hour.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

Here’s how you can get to Traitor’s Rest in Dragonflight.

The exact location of Traitor’s Rest in WoW Dragonflight

Traitor’s Rest in the Azure Span. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Traitor’s Rest is an area in south west of the Azure Span, to the east of Iskaara. The exact coordinates are 27, 47. You can easily recognize the area, especially because there are huge dragon skulls scattered on the ground.

On top of that, there are a ton of enemy monsters circling the area and friendly NPCs who need help, especially when world quests like Caught In a Storm and A Bone to Pickaxe are available.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

How to get to Traitor’s Rest in WoW Dragonflight – Answered

There are a couple ways to reach Traitor’s Rest in Dragonflight. The first, and probably the most common method, is to simply hop on your favorite Dragonriding mount and fly there at the speed of light.

If you prefer regular flying, you can also do that. For this, you need to complete the Pathfinder achievement and unlock regular flying.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

Finally, the laziest but easiest way to get to Traitor’s Rest is to take a flightpath to Iskaara and then fly to the location using either Dragonriding or regular mounts. Unfortunately, these flightpath mounts are quite slow, and it will take a while longer to get there. I normally use this when I want to go AFK, but still have my character ready for some action.