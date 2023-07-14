Can you convert Dilated Time Capsule gear into tier pieces in WoW Dragonflight?

Is it even worth it getting gear if it can't be converted into tier pieces?

Dilated Time Capsule is a currency that drops from World of Warcraft’s Time Rift events and it is used to purchase 402 item level catch-up gear which can be upgraded to 424 item level. But if you set out to grind that gear for your army of alts, can you later convert it to tier pieces?

Tier gear typically refers to a class-specific gear that grants you bonuses once you obtain two and four pieces, respectively. Each new season of WoW introduces new tier pieces for each and every class and spec in the game. Since tier gear plays a crucial role in your character power, it’s harder to obtain. To make up for your lack of luck during the raid nights, Blizzard instated the Revival Catalyst a bad-luck protection. Each week, your Revival Catalyst will get a new charge and you can convert one more piece of gear into a tier set piece.

Over time, the WoW devs have expanded the assortment of gear that can be converted into tier pieces. Patch 10.1.5 introduced new catch-up gear and the returning players have been wondering if they can convert the Dilated Time Capsule gear into tier pieces.

Dilated Time Capsule gear can be converted into tier pieces

Yes, you read it correctly—you can convert Dilated Time Capsule gear into tier pieces. To do so, you first need to get your hands on the Dilated Time Capsule gear which can be purchased with the said currency from Shi Everbreeze in the Tyrhold Reservoir at the 51.0, 56.6 coordinates.

After you’ve purchased the gear you need, go to the Revival Catalyst in Thaldraszus at the 59, 53 coordinates and interact with the device inside to convert your Dilated Time Capsule gear into a tier piece.

Remember, each weekly reset automatically gives you one Revival Catalyst charge, and if you run out of charges this week, come back the next weekly reset.

About the author