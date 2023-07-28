Blizzard may have fixed Time Rifts, but WoW players are still not happy

To put it gently, World of Warcraft’s latest events, Time Rifts, have been a disaster ever since Patch 10.1.5 rolled out on July 11. Although Blizzard Entertainment dropped a hotfix for the event and it’s no longer the lagfest that it was upon release, WoW players are still unhappy with the latest world event.

On July 27, players in a post on WoW’s subreddit explained that Time Rifts, world events that allow you to travel to alternate universes of Azeroth, still feel underwhelming. This is because catch-up gear from the event implies a long and tedious grind, the weekly quest called When Time Needs Mending is per account and not per character, and the Dilated Time Capsule currency used to purchase gear is bound to your character.

Others in the community are justifying this event as nothing more than a “for fun” event that is not meant to be used to get you catch-up gear, and that easily obtainable gear should come with the next patch, Patch 10.1.7, and Dreamsurge events.

Still, everyone would love it if these currencies could become account-wide because many of us end up with mains with full bags, while our alts scrap through the Dragon Isles barely making ends meet.

Similarly, WoW Patch 10.0.7 was the “catch-up patch” and the Forbidden Reach was the place to be if you wanted to bring your characters up to speed.

So, if you’re late to Dragonflight party, sit tight until the next patch comes out in fall 2023 and the new event invites us to deal with whatever is bleeding from the Emerald Dream. This patch will also introduce Heritage Armors for Undead and Night Elves, a new ping system, and real-time chat moderation.

About the author