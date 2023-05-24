Blizzard devs are about to butcher one WoW spec and players are already begging them to revert changes

This spec might not have the best of times in Patch 10.1.5.

While you’re busy clearing Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible and dealing with the new Incorporeal Mythic+ affix for the first time in World of Warcraft Dragonflight, the Blizzard devs are working hard on the 10.1.5 update. In between the “timey-wimey stuff” and Mage tweaks, you’ll find major changes to one spec that already has players demanding a revert.

The devs published yet another round of changes for Patch 10.1.5 on May 23, and this time Demonology Warlocks are in the spotlight. Focused on toning down Call Dreadstalkers and increasing the importance of Shadow Bolt as a core rotational spell, the latest changes are removing Ripped through the Portal, Demonic Knowledge, Shadow’s Bite, Demonic Meteor, and Fel Might, handsomely buffing Felguard, and readjusting the talent tree.

With Demonology Warlocks consistently being one of the best classes since the beginning of Dragonflight, these changes were, to say the least, met with disappointment and frustration on WoW’s subreddit.

“The spec was working great, and they have essentially gutted the entire spec because of some arbitrary bullshit reason… And Blizzard decides to completely change everything, butchering the playstyle, and turned Demo Locks into stationary turrets who, if they don’t stay stationary in the millions of swirlies in M+ and Raids, lose their buffs and fuck over their two and three-minute CDs,” one Warlock main said on May 23.

Essentially, Demonology Warlock mains are very happy with the spec’s rotation and playstyle, feeling as if it only expands its fantasy and allows them to always stay on the move, especially when they have to deal with mechanics in Mythic+ dungeons and raids. These changes also leave players under the impression that the WoW devs are out of touch, ignoring the core spec problems like Nether Portal clunkiness and cooldown timers not lining up.

Instead, players would rather see the Demonology Warlock changes reverted and enjoy the current “master of demons” playstyle that can easily dish out incredible amounts of damage in AoE scenarios while having more than enough mobility at their disposal.

Patch 10.1.5 is scheduled to release in the summer and aside from these changes to Demonology Warlocks, it will introduce a new spec for Evokers, a megadungeon called Dawn of the Infinite, and nifty little quests like Whelp Daycare.

