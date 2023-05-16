Whelp Daycare questline in WoW Dragonflight: Release date and how to start and complete it

Dragonflight is constantly changing, and with World of Warcraft’s developers adding more and more updates and content, this shouldn’t change anytime soon. Whelp Daycare is one of the new gameplay elements, which should make its way to the game quite soon.

Whelp Daycare was announced on May 11 by Blizzard Entertainment developers alongside new specialization for dracthyr Evokers, Dawn of the Infinite dungeon, a fresh public event, and dragonriding event, to name a few.

All this will be released with an update called Fractures of Time. With so much content being shipped to WoW Dragonflight, it’s no surprise many players are awaiting it. Although they will have to suit up in patience since the exact release of the update, which also introduces Whelp Daycare, remains currently unknown.

When does Whelp Daycare questline and Fractures of Time update release in WoW Dragonflight?

The update has no official release date as of now. With WoW Dragonflight season two beginning on May 9 though, and judging by how Fractures of Time was said to be in development on May 11, it’s sensible to expect it somewhere in Summer 2023.

The devs announced Fractures of Time is to make its way onto the PTR servers soon, so players will be able to test new content shortly.

How to start and complete Whelp Daycare questline in WoW Dragonflight?

Currently, it’s almost impossible to detail Whelp Daycare questline. The official description from Blizzard’s blog post explains players will have to learn how to take care of five baby dragon whelps. The creatures will then learn “about the dragon flights,” while players will “earn Renown, and more.”

So, for now, all we can do is speculate, once again. We expect that the questline will require us to collect different items, herbs, and other ingredients which will help the dragons grow. Whether they will become some kind of pets, NPCs, or take up another role afterward, is as of now impossible to predict. Nevertheless, we can’t deny it’ll be one of the sweetest questlines in WoW history. In the end, who wouldn’t want to raise a dragon?

Once more details are known about Whelp Daycare questline, we’ll surely keep you updated. For now, we recommend you dive into season two content before Fractures of Time grabs your attention with another set of fun errands.

