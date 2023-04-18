Best team compositions for Mythic+ dungeons this week in WoW Dragonflight

Every week Blizzard Entertainment treats World of Warcraft players to a new set of spicy Mythic+ affixes, forcing them to improvise and patch together new strategies and routes to find success. While new routes and other strategies will predominantly be the tank’s worry, every WoW player should know which classes and specs work the best with this week’s affixes if they want to have a good time doing their key.

Ideal classes and specs for specific affixes will vary from week to week and there will be times when this won’t be in accordance with DPS and healer tier lists. In high-end Mythic+ keys, however, you’d still want to stick to meta picks to optimize your damage and healing output and maximize your chances for success.

If you love putting together your own Mythic+ group, here are tanks, healers, and DPS classes you should have on your side this week.

The best team compositions for Mythic+ dungeons in World of Warcraft Dragonflight

Best tanks for Mythic+ dungeons this week

When looking at your tank options in Dragonflight, you’ll notice you don’t have much of a choice. Your go-to tanks every week should be Protection Warriors and Protection Paladins. These two specs rose to power at the beginning of Dragonflight and since then showed no intention of stepping back as the best tanks in the game. This week specifically you will definitely want them in your group as they both have enough tools in their kits to sustain themselves through increased damage of fortified mobs, take down Explosives in an instant, and survive sudden damage of Bursting.

Best healers for Mythic+ dungeons this week

The most important healer affix this week is Bursting. This week healers should switch around talents in their talent tree to have the anti-burst spells at their disposal. While you can always bring Restoration Druids and Preservation Evokers to your Mythic+ dungeons this week, other healers you’d want on your team are Discipline Priest and Holy Priest. The main reason why Priests love this affix is that they have the Mass Dispell ability which will, upon casting it, remove all stacks of Bursting from party members. On top of that, their healing is not too shabby and they have instants like Power Word: Pain to help out the group with Explosives.

Best DPS for Mythic+ dungeons this week

While healers will be busy dealing with Bursting this week, the two worries your DPS should have on their mind are taking down as many Explosives and helping out the healer with Bursting. For Explosive, you want to bring Hunters, Destruction Warlocks, Rogues, and Windwalker Monks. All of these classes have instant spells at their disposal and can clear the sea of spawning Explosives easily. Another spec you will want on your team if you’re not running Holy or Discipline Priest as your healer is Shadow Priest. Not only does Shadow Priest have strong damage output in Mythic+ dungeons but it also brings the Mass Dispell ability that will surely make your healer’s life way easier.