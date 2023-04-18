How to create the best Mythic+ comp in WoW Dragonflight

Mythic+ in World of Warcraft puts five players in a competitive scenario where they try to complete a dungeon in time while optimizing their team composition, route, and cooldown usage. Although all these concepts will have a huge impact on how your run plays out, the first step you need to take is to create the best Mythic+ composition you can. The teamcomp you put together before you jump into the thrills of Mythic+ dungeons can also condition your general strategy and even the route you take.

So now that we established the role and value of a well-put-together team comp in Mythic+ dungeons, here’s how you can create the best Mythic+ comp in Dragonflight.

The best Mythic+ composition in WoW Dragonflight

When you list your hard-earned Mythic+ keystone and start putting together your party, you have to look to optimize your team comp as much as possible. This includes spec synergy, abilities that can deal with this week’s Mythic+ affixes, and essential tools like Bloodlust and battle resurrection.

Get classes with battle resurrection and Bloodlust

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The two tools that are an absolute must-have in all Mythic+ runs are battle resurrection and Bloodlust. For all those unaware of what battle resurrection does, it’s a spell Paladins, Druids, Warlocks, Paladins, and Death Knights can use to resurrect an ally during combat. Another class that also has access to this is Shaman, but they have to be talented into Ancestral Protection Totem. In addition to that, Shaman’s battle resurrection needs to be well-timed and can’t resurrect allies who died to massive damage.

On the other hand, Bloodlust, when triggered, gives the entire party a 30 percent Haste buff. Once used, the caster has a five to six minutes long cooldown, but the party will have a 10-minute-long debuff that prevents them from using it more often.

While battle resurrection is predominately used to fix a mistake made in a critical moment, Bloodlust is here to help you with either major pulls on Fortified week or to down a demanding boss on Tyrannical weeks.

Patiently form your group

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The worst mistake you can make while forming your group is just to pick up anyone who applies. Instead, you should take your time and hand-pick the best players who apply. For example, if you’re running level 18 Azure Vault, you’d want to wait for players who have at least 2,500 rating and over 405 item level. Many players will deem you as being overly picky and blame you for gatekeeping, but using this method will equal a greater chance for success. This is largely because you’re getting more experienced people who have more gear and therefore do more damage.

Take into consideration the dungeon you’re running and Mythic+ affixes

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Now that we discussed battle resurrection, Bloodlust, and sitting tight until you find the perfect match, it’s important to note you should always take into consideration the dungeon you’re running as well as Mythic+ affixes. For example, on weeks where you have to deal with Spiteful shades, you’ll want to have more ranged classes on your team that bring enough root and slow tools. So, here you’d want to have a Mage, Druid, Shaman, and Warlock instead of Paladins and Rogues as they have to use their mobility to escape the apparitions.

For dungeons, you want to think about lethal mechanics that can either wipe your group or burn through your tank’s HP like it’s nothing. The best example of this would be Hungry Lashers spawned by Overgrown Ancient in Algeth’ar Academy. If not nuked down quickly, Hungry Lashers will attack and each attack will apply a stack of Lasher Toxin—a DoT that does heavy Nature Damage. Here you’d want to have a class that can dispel poisons like Shamans with their Poison Cleansing Totem.

Take charge and assign additional roles to your teammates

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Once you have a full party and you’re heading straight to the dungeon, you want to assign your teammates additional tasks you’d want them to complete to leave nothing to chance. For example, the first boss in Nokhud Offensive, Granyth, has a lethal spell called Eruption that can be interrupted by activating Dragonkiller Lance. You should assign a player to do this as it will be hard to find a volunteer in the heat of the moment.