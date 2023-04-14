Best Devastation Evoker talents and build in WoW: Dragonflight Patch 10.0.7

Devastation Evoker is WoW’s newest DPS spec, and it’s easily one of the most unique. Players with experience playing ranged DPS classes should be able to transition easily to Evoker, though there are still some elements to the class that will catch any player by surprise.

Devastation Evoker plays unlike most DPS specs in WoW, especially with the introduction of “empowered” spells, which can be charged up to different power levels. The class’ strong mobility via in-combat flight makes it a unique choice for players looking to get away from spellcasters who always seem to have their shoes stuck in concrete.

In Patch 10.1, Devastation should get an uptick in both popularity and strength, with a slight set of buffs and an intriguing tier set bonus both coming to the spec for the expansion’s next raid tier. If you’re looking for a new class to play to get the full Dragonflight experience, the game’s newest Draconic addition could be for you.

Here are the best Devastation Evoker talents and loadout you can run in WoW: Dragonflight.

Best Devastation Evoker talents

Devastation Evoker is one of the most flexible specs in the game when it comes to talent loadouts, but as long as certain foundational talents are present in your build, you’ll be able to keep up or outpace other DPS specs in both raids and Mythic+ dungeons. Feed the Flames and Hoarded Power are imperative choices in the Devastation tree, while Renewing Burst and Zephyr are must-have defensive cooldowns in the lowermost rows of the Evoker tree.

Other intriguing choices include Tyranny and Casualty, both of which will increase your burst damage while your offensive cooldowns like Dragonrage are active. Shattering Star is used by some Devastation players and avoided by others, though it’s still a strong burst-booster and serves as a gap-filler in your rotation.

Talent build import string: BsbBP6s2QqC9+fmxbctIlW1vfTDCAAAAAAKahkISCJkEJlkk0CSLRiEJBIJJJSIJB

Devastation Evoker stat priority

Devastation Evokers will always want to prioritize their stats in this order: Mastery > Haste > Critical Strike > Versatility.

Mastery is easily the most important stat that Devastation Evokers can attempt to stack since their spec’s specific Mastery is Giantkiller, which allows them to deal extra damage based on their target’s current HP. The more HP your target has, the more damage you’ll do, meaning you can effectively get the most out of your burst-heavy rotation at the start of encounters.

Devastation Evoker best trinkets, rings, and weapons

Devastation Evoker comes to life when given the right items to succeed. To unlock your class’ full potential, you’ll need a four-piece set bonus from the Vault of the Incarnates tier gear. Devastation’s tier bonus gives the spec a chance to gain Fury of the Aspects (a Bloodlust effect) for six seconds wherever they cast an Empowered spell.

The best trinkets available to Devastation Evokers are the Voidmender’s Shadowgem from the Shadowmoon Burial Grounds, as well as the Whispering Incarnate Icon from the Primal Council encounter in the Vault of the Incarnates. Other high-tier options include the Horn of Valor and Eye of Skovald, both of which can be looted in the Halls of Valor.

The most important item that Devastation Evokers need to add to their loadout in Dragonflight season one is Kharnalex, the First Light, a staff that drops off of Broodkeeper Diruna in the Vault of the Incarnates. The staff effectively adds an entirely new spell to your rotation since it comes with an ability that allows you to channel for three seconds and deal devastating damage to your target that benefits from your Mastery stat. With the right secondary stats, Kharnalex and its channeled cast can be one of the most effective tools your Evoker has at their fingertips.

Best gems and consumable items for Devastation Evoker

The best gems for Devastation Evokers are Keen Neltharite and Skillful Illimited Diamonds. You can only have one Skillful Illimited Diamond socketed on your character at once, though the rest of your gem sockets should be filled with Keen Neltharite to maximize the amount of Mastery your Evoker has.

You should always be eating a Grand Banquet of the Kalu’ak before each encounter, in addition to drinking a Phial of Elemental Chaos. As is the case with most DPS classes, the Elemental Potion of Ultimate Power should be your go-to combat potion. A Howling Rune should also always be applied to your weapon, giving it a temporary Haste increase.