A blank crossword puzzle between two spaghetti emojis, above a clue.
Image by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

‘Tubular noodles’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

We're here to help if you're stuck on today's New York Times Mini Crossword puzzle.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|

Published: Oct 28, 2024 04:13 am

If you’re stuck on today’s New York Times Mini Crossword and can’t work out the “Tubular noodles” clue, we’re here to help.

“Tubular noodles” NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue hints and answers

A blank New York Times Mini Crossword with a clue highlighted.
Work it out. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: It begins with a “P.”
  • Hint 2: It ends with an “E.”
  • Hint 3: It contains three vowels.
  • Hint 4: You might eat it with a tomato sauce.

The answer to the “Tubular noodles” clue in the Oct. 28 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “PENNE.” This type of pasta is extremely versatile and is often used in cuisine. Its tubular shape is great for containing the flavors of the accompanying sauce.

All clues and answers from the Oct. 28 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle

Across

  • 1A [I’m SHOCKED!] — GASP
  • 5A Last multiple choice option, often — OTHER
  • 7A Material for a mason — STONE
  • 8A Due used in many South Asian wedding celebrations — HENNA
  • 9A Animal on an “Xing” sign — DEER

Down

  • 1D “Isn’t that something!” — GOSH
  • 2D Tagged with an “@,” on social media — ATTED
  • 3D Emitted light — SHONE
  • 4D Tubular noodles — PENNE
  • 6D Backside — REAR

How difficult was the “Tubular noodles” clue?

Maybe it’s just my Monday morning brain, but I really struggled to work out this clue. For some reason, all I could think about was pool noodles and pasta never really crossed my mind until much later. Therefore, I’m rating this clue three out of three.

Puzzles to try after today’s NYT Mini Crossword

Try The New York Times Strands and Spelling Bee puzzles if you’re looking for another challenge this morning, as both are fun to play. Alternatively, if you’d rather stick with Mini Crosswords, the LA Times and Washington Post are your best bet.

Author
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Professional writer since 2014. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications.
