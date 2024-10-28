‘Tubular noodles’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

If you’re stuck on today’s New York Times Mini Crossword and can’t work out the “Tubular noodles” clue, we’re here to help.
“Tubular noodles” NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue hints and answers
- Hint 1: It begins with a “P.”
- Hint 2: It ends with an “E.”
- Hint 3: It contains three vowels.
- Hint 4: You might eat it with a tomato sauce.
The answer to the “Tubular noodles” clue in the Oct. 28 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “PENNE.” This type of pasta is extremely versatile and is often used in cuisine. Its tubular shape is great for containing the flavors of the accompanying sauce.
All clues and answers from the Oct. 28 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle
Across
- 1A [I’m SHOCKED!] — GASP
- 5A Last multiple choice option, often — OTHER
- 7A Material for a mason — STONE
- 8A Due used in many South Asian wedding celebrations — HENNA
- 9A Animal on an “Xing” sign — DEER
Down
- 1D “Isn’t that something!” — GOSH
- 2D Tagged with an “@,” on social media — ATTED
- 3D Emitted light — SHONE
- 4D Tubular noodles — PENNE
- 6D Backside — REAR
How difficult was the “Tubular noodles” clue?
Maybe it’s just my Monday morning brain, but I really struggled to work out this clue. For some reason, all I could think about was pool noodles and pasta never really crossed my mind until much later. Therefore, I’m rating this clue three out of three.
Published: Oct 28, 2024 04:13 am