‘Tubular noodles’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

If you’re stuck on today’s New York Times Mini Crossword and can’t work out the “Tubular noodles” clue, we’re here to help.

"Tubular noodles" NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue hints and answers

Work it out. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: It begins with a “P.”

Hint 2: It ends with an "E."

Hint 3: It contains three vowels.

Hint 4: You might eat it with a tomato sauce.

The answer to the “Tubular noodles” clue in the Oct. 28 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “PENNE.” This type of pasta is extremely versatile and is often used in cuisine. Its tubular shape is great for containing the flavors of the accompanying sauce.

All clues and answers from the Oct. 28 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle

Across

1A [I’m SHOCKED!] — GASP

5A Last multiple choice option, often — OTHER

7A Material for a mason — STONE

8A Due used in many South Asian wedding celebrations — HENNA

9A Animal on an "Xing" sign — DEER

Down

1D “Isn’t that something!” — GOSH

2D Tagged with an "@," on social media — ATTED

3D Emitted light — SHONE

4D Tubular noodles — PENNE

6D Backside — REAR

How difficult was the “Tubular noodles” clue?

Maybe it’s just my Monday morning brain, but I really struggled to work out this clue. For some reason, all I could think about was pool noodles and pasta never really crossed my mind until much later. Therefore, I’m rating this clue three out of three.

Puzzles to try after today’s NYT Mini Crossword

Try The New York Times Strands and Spelling Bee puzzles if you’re looking for another challenge this morning, as both are fun to play. Alternatively, if you’d rather stick with Mini Crosswords, the LA Times and Washington Post are your best bet.

