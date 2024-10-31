‘Tech product details’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

There are many important details worth learning when investing in a new technology product since they tend to be rather pricey. “Tech product details” are essential, but what’s a short word for them? You need the answer for today’s NYT Mini Crossword.

Solving this clue is crucial if you’re hoping to complete the entire puzzle, so here are some hints and the answer for the “Tech product details” clue on the Oct. 31 NYT Mini Crossword.

‘Tech product details’ Oct. 31 NYT Mini Crossword hints

You need a five-letter word to solve this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: It ends with the letter “S.”

It ends with the letter “S.” Hint 2: Another word for “DETAILS” or “INFORMATION” for technology.

Another word for “DETAILS” or “INFORMATION” for technology. Hint 3: This word also starts with the letter “S.”

This word also starts with the letter “S.” Hint 4: It can also be a shorter way of saying “SPECTACLES.”

Stop right here because I’m going to give away the official answer now.

‘Tech product details’ NYT Mini answer

The solution for the “Tech product details” clue on the Oct. 31 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “SPECS.” This word is short for “SPECIFICATIONS” and is used to refer to “TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS” like the size, weight, battery, camera, and other crucial details on any given technological device.

‘Tech product details’ clue difficulty rating

“SPECS” is the kind of word you probably either know right away for this hint or not at all. It’s a decently common abbreviation in the world of technology, but if you’re not super familiar with tech, this can be a pretty tricky word to guess.

I think this clue and solution are a bit more difficult than most of the ones you run into on the NYT Mini Crossword, so I’m giving it a four out of five difficulty rating.

All Oct. 31 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Across

1A Hybrid equine animal with stripes — ZORSE

Hybrid equine animal with stripes — 6A Fingers crossed! — IHOPE

Fingers crossed! — 7A Record company — LABEL

Record company — 8A Shoe that can be decorated with pieces called Jibbitz — CROC

Shoe that can be decorated with pieces called Jibbitz — 9A Wearing many — (versatile at work) — HATS

Down

1A Zippo, nada, nothin’ — ZILCH

Zippo, nada, nothin’ — 2A Catherine of “Beetlejuice” — OHARA

Catherine of “Beetlejuice” — 3A Halloween costume with a cardboard box and aluminum foil — ROBOT

Halloween costume with a cardboard box and aluminum foil — 4A Tech product details — SPECS

Tech product details — 5A Sushi fish served cooked — EEL

Games like the NYT Mini Crossword

After finishing today’s NYT Mini Crossword, there are lots of other great word games worth working on next if you want more puzzles to solve. The LA Times and the Washington Post are pretty similar to the NYT Mini, with new clues waiting to be solved. Two other great options are Strands and Spelling Bee, which are both unique word games with different designs.

