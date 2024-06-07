Sorority signs Strands NYT hints and answers (June 7)

Today’s Strands puzzle is one of those that only needs a small hint to solve. While the “sorority signs” theme is easier if you’re from the U.S. and familiar with college culture, you can get a perfect score if you’ve ever watched American teen comedy movies from the early 2000s.

Your focus in today’s Strands should be to unlock at least one hint by finding random words on the board. Once you do, you’ll get a solution word that is perfectly related to every other answer. The June 7 puzzle is straightforward, so keep it simple if you think you’re on the right track. If you have a good guess about the theme, try finding the Spangram first for an extra challenge. Here are some Spangram hints to help you.

Sorority signs Strands Spangram hints and answer (June 7)

Hint 1: Spangram location and direction The Spangram goes from top to bottom, with the first letter on the left side. Hint 2: First and last letters The Spangram’s first letter is “G” and the last letter is “S.” Hint 3: Meaning The characters of the Greek alphabet. Sorority signs Spangram answer The June 7 Spangram is “GREEKLETTERS.” It starts from the “U” in the left column and ends on the “E” in the last column.

Sorority signs Strands word hints and final solution

You now know that the answers are Greek letters used by sororities. Many of these are used in various other contexts, such as in science, so think of the letters you heard anytime in your life. To help you, I’ve listed the entire Greek alphabet below. Click or touch the box to open and reveal them.

All Greek letters Greek Letter Name Α/α Alpha Β/β Beta Γ/γ Gamma Δ/δ Delta Ε/ε Epsilon Ζ/ζ Zeta Η/η Eta Θ/θ Theta Ι/ι Iota Κ/κ Kappa Λ/λ Lambda Μ/μ Mu Ν/ν Nu Ξ/ξ Xi Ο/ο Omicron Π/π Pi Ρ/ρ Rho Σ/σ Sigma Τ/τ Tau Υ/υ Upsilon Φ/φ Phi Χ/χ Chi Ψ/ψ Psi Ω/ω Omega

Here’s the full answer for the “sorority signs” Strands of June 7 with all words in their right placements:

Some minor trial and error will get you there. Screenshot by Dot Esports

GREEKLETTERS (Spangram)

ALPHA

BETA

GAMMA

DELTA

SIGMA

EPSILON

KAPPA

