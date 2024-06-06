An empty mini crossword puzzle board with the 1D clue highlighted.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Google alternative NYT Mini Crossword clue hints

I was thinking about the same thing when AI overviews released.
Published: Jun 6, 2024 06:01 am

I’ve got plenty to say about the NYT Mini Crossword’s “Google alternative” clue since riding the Google rollercoaster as a writer is tough. But I won’t risk angering the Google Gods. After all, you’re here thanks to Google, and I want you to come back tomorrow. So let’s keep it that way.

What makes this clue particularly difficult is that Google’s main competitor, Bing, doesn’t fit in the crossword since we’re looking for a five-letter word. Other lesser-known search engines, like DuckDuckGo, are too long. We have to dive into the 2000s internet to find the solution.

Hints and answer to “Google alternative” NYT Mini Crossword clue

A screenshot of the NYT Mini Crossword with "Brave" as the wrong answer on 1D.
I like Brave but it definitely isn’t it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: Meaning

Hint 2: Wrong answer

Hint 3: Context

Answer

How can you play more Mini Crossword puzzles?

If you don’t want to Google for Mini Crossword alternatives, you can simply head to the LA Times or Washington Post to play their daily minis instead. They’re fresh and unique, offering a new challenge once you complete the NYT one.

If you subscribe to The New York Times, you can access old Mini Crossword puzzles using their archive and play them anytime.

