Google alternative NYT Mini Crossword clue hints

I’ve got plenty to say about the NYT Mini Crossword’s “Google alternative” clue since riding the Google rollercoaster as a writer is tough. But I won’t risk angering the Google Gods. After all, you’re here thanks to Google, and I want you to come back tomorrow. So let’s keep it that way.

What makes this clue particularly difficult is that Google’s main competitor, Bing, doesn’t fit in the crossword since we’re looking for a five-letter word. Other lesser-known search engines, like DuckDuckGo, are too long. We have to dive into the 2000s internet to find the solution.

Hints and answer to “Google alternative” NYT Mini Crossword clue

I like Brave but it definitely isn’t it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: Meaning Just to be clear, we’re talking about sites you can use to search for pages online, not an email or cloud service provider. Hint 2: Wrong answer Brave and Qwant are part of the few Google alternatives that fit in the puzzle, but they’re not the answer. Hint 3: Context The same company used to run a big community-driven Q&A website. It was shut down in 2021. Answer The answer to “Google alternative” on 1D in the NYT Mini is “YAHOO.” Yahoo still holds the third spot in search engines market share, right behind Microsoft’s Bing.

How can you play more Mini Crossword puzzles?

If you don’t want to Google for Mini Crossword alternatives, you can simply head to the LA Times or Washington Post to play their daily minis instead. They’re fresh and unique, offering a new challenge once you complete the NYT one.

If you subscribe to The New York Times, you can access old Mini Crossword puzzles using their archive and play them anytime.

