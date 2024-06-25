Fork points NYT Crossword clue

The “fork points” clue in today’s NYT Mini Crossword is one of the hardest, along with 1A. While it’s easy to picture a fork and understand the clue, it’s hard to remember the specific word they want you to find in today’s puzzle.

Recommended Videos

What makes it really hard is that three common words for fork points fit the puzzle. But remember, since the clue is in plural form, your answer must also be in plural form. This might help you narrow down the answer. Otherwise, you can check out the hints below to get the correct answer.

Hints to solve Fork points Crossword clue

Other answers give you hints to what the solution is. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: They are also found on tools like rakes and tridents.

They are also found on tools like rakes and tridents. Hint 2: It’s not “teeth” or “prong.”

It’s not “teeth” or “prong.” Hint 3: The word begins with a “T.”

The word begins with a “T.” Hint 4: It rhymes with “lines” and “mines.”

Stop right now if you don’t want to see the final answer. I reveal it right after this short paragraph.

The answer to the Crossword clue “fork points” is “TINES.” I had to solve several other clues, like “bird sounds,” to get the answer. I had to guess based on the missing letters, and luckily, I got them right and figured out “tines.” It made sense to me, and fortunately, it was the correct answer.

Full list of answers to today’s NYT Mini Crossword

Check out the right answers to the June 25 NYT Mini Crossword clues below. The list has only the final answers with no hints, so skip this section if you don’t want it to be spoiled.

ACROSS

1A “___ your other question …” – ASTO

“___ your other question …” – ASTO 5A Bit of bird chatter – CHIRP

Bit of bird chatter – CHIRP 7A Apartment building with individually owned units – CONDO

Apartment building with individually owned units – CONDO 8A Bit of bird chatter – TWEET

Bit of bird chatter – TWEET 9A Many varsity sports captains: Abbr. – SRS

DOWN

1A Bank holding: Abbr. – ACCT

Bank holding: Abbr. – ACCT 2A “Euphoria” or “Glee” – SHOW

“Euphoria” or “Glee” – SHOW 3A Fork points – TINES

Fork points – TINES 4A Purchase online, perhaps – ORDER

Purchase online, perhaps – ORDER 6A Vessels for cooking pasta – POTS

More word games to play after the NYT Mini Crossword

When I finish the NYT Mini Crossword, I enjoy playing Strands because I find the themes fun and like the challenge of connecting letters in any direction to find the words. Usually, you need to focus on finding the Spangram first to figure out the right words since many words you find on the board won’t be part of the theme. You have to think carefully and understand the theme gradually to solve the board, which I find pretty fun.

If you want to keep playing Minis, check out the LA Times and Washington Post ones. They are original and different from the NYT but are also daily. Once you solve them today, you’ll have to wait until the next day for new challenges. For more NYT Minis, wait until 2am CT for a new one or subscribe to their newspaper online to access their puzzle archive and play past versions.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy