Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
The June 25 NYT Mini Crossword board, empty, with a highlight on 3D.
Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

Fork points NYT Crossword clue

I never thought a clue about forks in the NYT Mini Crossword would be so hard.
Image of Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
|
Published: Jun 25, 2024 07:21 am

The “fork points” clue in today’s NYT Mini Crossword is one of the hardest, along with 1A. While it’s easy to picture a fork and understand the clue, it’s hard to remember the specific word they want you to find in today’s puzzle.

Recommended Videos

What makes it really hard is that three common words for fork points fit the puzzle. But remember, since the clue is in plural form, your answer must also be in plural form. This might help you narrow down the answer. Otherwise, you can check out the hints below to get the correct answer.

Hints to solve Fork points Crossword clue

The NYT Mini Crossword board of June 25 with a highlight on 5A.
Other answers give you hints to what the solution is. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: They are also found on tools like rakes and tridents.
  • Hint 2: It’s not “teeth” or “prong.”
  • Hint 3: The word begins with a “T.”
  • Hint 4: It rhymes with “lines” and “mines.”

Stop right now if you don’t want to see the final answer. I reveal it right after this short paragraph.

The answer to the Crossword clue “fork points” is “TINES.” I had to solve several other clues, like “bird sounds,” to get the answer. I had to guess based on the missing letters, and luckily, I got them right and figured out “tines.” It made sense to me, and fortunately, it was the correct answer.

Full list of answers to today’s NYT Mini Crossword

Check out the right answers to the June 25 NYT Mini Crossword clues below. The list has only the final answers with no hints, so skip this section if you don’t want it to be spoiled.

ACROSS

  • 1A “___ your other question …” – ASTO
  • 5A Bit of bird chatter – CHIRP
  • 7A Apartment building with individually owned units – CONDO
  • 8A Bit of bird chatter – TWEET
  • 9A Many varsity sports captains: Abbr. – SRS

DOWN

  • 1A Bank holding: Abbr. – ACCT
  • 2A “Euphoria” or “Glee” – SHOW
  • 3A Fork points – TINES
  • 4A Purchase online, perhaps – ORDER
  • 6A Vessels for cooking pasta – POTS

More word games to play after the NYT Mini Crossword

When I finish the NYT Mini Crossword, I enjoy playing Strands because I find the themes fun and like the challenge of connecting letters in any direction to find the words. Usually, you need to focus on finding the Spangram first to figure out the right words since many words you find on the board won’t be part of the theme. You have to think carefully and understand the theme gradually to solve the board, which I find pretty fun.

If you want to keep playing Minis, check out the LA Times and Washington Post ones. They are original and different from the NYT but are also daily. Once you solve them today, you’ll have to wait until the next day for new challenges. For more NYT Minis, wait until 2am CT for a new one or subscribe to their newspaper online to access their puzzle archive and play past versions.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo is senior guides writer and strategist at Dot Esports. He's been working in the gaming industry for over 9 years, with works published on Destructoid, Prima Games, ESPN, and more. A fan of Pokémon since 6 years old and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now writing strategy and quests guides for several mobile and PC titles.