Image Credit: Bethesda
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Crypto lead-in to coin NYT Crossword clue hints and answers

So many currencies.
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
|
Published: Jul 14, 2024 04:53 am

Cryptocurrency is still as valuable as ever and there are an inordinate amount of them in the world, but one special cryptocurrency helps solve the “Crypto lead-in to coin” clue in the July 14 Mini Crossword.

I still don’t truly understand how cryptocurrency works or how it continues to be such a dominant and viable economic resource, but it is. So much so its presence finds its way into the NYT Mini Crossword word game as a clue—but it is one we have the answer to.

Crypto lead-in to coin solution in NYT Mini Crossword

nyt crossword clue for crypto lead-in coin
Crypto for all. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: A popular meme.
  • Hint 2: Good boy.
  • Hint 3: A household pet.
  • Hint 4: It begins with a “D.”

Spoiler alert: The answer is about to be revealed below, so this is your final chance to guess it yourself.

DOGE” is the answer you are looking for to eight across in the July 14 edition of the NYT Mini Crossword puzzle. Some of the world’s most popular cryptocurrencies include Bitcoin, Ethereum, and none other than our subject matter—Dogecoin.

Originally intended to be nothing more than a meme and humorous take on the world of cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin is one of the most financially backed and supported cryptocurrencies in the world!

All July 14 NYT Crossword puzzle answers

Across

  • 1A TV character who says “Weaseling out of things is important to learn. It’s what separates us from the animals…except the weasel” — HOMER
  • 6A Windy City Airport — OHARE
  • 7A The only one in the song “Tequila” is “tequila” — LYRIC
  • 8A Crypto lead-in to coin — DOGE
  • 9A Take to court — SUE

Down

  • 1D Waits for a customer service representative, say — HOLDS
  • 2D Don’t make me blush!” — OH YOU
  • 3D TV character who says “I forgot to clean the lint basket in the dryer. If someone broke into the house and did laundry, it could start a fire” — MARGE
  • 4D Shallowest of the Great Lakes — ERIE
  • 5D Video camera button — REC

Difficulty of July 14 NYT Crossword puzzle, explained

As a lover of memes and someone who keeps up to date with current affairs and the latest trends, DOGE was about as easy and self-explanatory a clue as you could ask for—a good starter to tee you up for other solutions, too. For me, it’s a two out of five on the difficulty scale, and there are others likely to give you more of a headache than this one.

How to play more free Crosswords and puzzles like NYT Mini

It’s time to tell you about the LA Times and Washington Post crossword games—as well as Strands and Spelling Bee. They are fun daily games sure to take up time, give you something to do on your break and make the public commute to and from work more bearable.

