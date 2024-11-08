‘Conducted, as a campaign’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

The election season may have just come to a close, but one of the clues on today’s NYT Mini Crossword challenges you to uncover a word used to describe when something is “Conducted, as a campaign.” The solution for this one is pretty tricky, but we’ve got you covered.

If this one has you stumped, here are some hints and the official answer for the “Conducted, as a campaign” clue on the Nov. 8 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle.

‘Conducted, as a campaign’ Nov. 8 NYT Mini Crossword hints

The solution is a five-letter word. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: It ends with the letter “D.”

It ends with the letter “D.” Hint 2: Can also be used to refer to some paid workers.

Can also be used to refer to some paid workers. Hint 3: It’s also commonly used to refer to carrying on a war.

It’s also commonly used to refer to carrying on a war. Hint 4: It starts with the letter “W.”

Are you ready to learn the answer? I’m about to reveal it, so have your best guess ready before reading any further.

‘Conducted, as a campaign’ NYT Mini answer

The solution for the “Conducted, as a campaign” clue on the Nov. 8 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “WAGED.” This word can be used to refer to the process of carrying on a campaign or war.

‘Conducted, as a campaign’ clue difficulty rating

If the “Conducted, as a campaign” clue instead read “Conducted, as a war,” I think this one would be a lot easier to solve. You usually hear “WAGED” used in relation to wars, not campaigns.

The solution for this clue is pretty tough to guess with the information you’re given, so I’m giving the “Conducted, as a campaign” clue a four out of five difficulty rating. It’s certainly harder than the average clue you’ll come across, but not one of the most difficult ones overall.

All Nov. 8 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Across

Down

1D Boringly dull — BANAL

Boringly dull — 2D Video game character with an “L” on his hat — LUIGI

Video game character with an “L” on his hat — 3D Liability’s opposite on a balance sheet — ASSET

Liability’s opposite on a balance sheet — 4D Obey, as advice — HEED

Obey, as advice — 5D Cat’s feet — PAWS

