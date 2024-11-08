Forgot password
People organizing and conducting a campaign with other people by the Conducted, as a campaign clue for the NYT Mini Crossword.
Image by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

‘Conducted, as a campaign’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Here are some hints and the solution for the seven across "Conducted, as a campaign" clue on the Nov. 8 NYT Mini Crossword.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|

Published: Nov 8, 2024 08:54 am

The election season may have just come to a close, but one of the clues on today’s NYT Mini Crossword challenges you to uncover a word used to describe when something is “Conducted, as a campaign.” The solution for this one is pretty tricky, but we’ve got you covered.

If this one has you stumped, here are some hints and the official answer for the “Conducted, as a campaign” clue on the Nov. 8 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle.

‘Conducted, as a campaign’ Nov. 8 NYT Mini Crossword hints

The Conducted, as a campaign clue highlighted on the NYT Mini Crossword.
The solution is a five-letter word. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: It ends with the letter “D.”
  • Hint 2: Can also be used to refer to some paid workers.
  • Hint 3: It’s also commonly used to refer to carrying on a war.
  • Hint 4: It starts with the letter “W.”

Are you ready to learn the answer? I’m about to reveal it, so have your best guess ready before reading any further.

‘Conducted, as a campaign’ NYT Mini answer

The solution for the “Conducted, as a campaign” clue on the Nov. 8 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “WAGED.” This word can be used to refer to the process of carrying on a campaign or war.

‘Conducted, as a campaign’ clue difficulty rating

If the “Conducted, as a campaign” clue instead read “Conducted, as a war,” I think this one would be a lot easier to solve. You usually hear “WAGED” used in relation to wars, not campaigns.

The solution for this clue is pretty tough to guess with the information you’re given, so I’m giving the “Conducted, as a campaign” clue a four out of five difficulty rating. It’s certainly harder than the average clue you’ll come across, but not one of the most difficult ones overall.

All Nov. 8 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Across

Down

Games like the NYT Mini Crossword

Looking for more word games like the NYT Mini Crossword to solve? There are lots of great options to choose from, so consider trying the LA Times and the Washington Post next. These are both crossword puzzles like this one, so you’re sure to enjoy solving some more tricky clues.

Strands and Spelling Bee are two other puzzles you might enjoy. They’re not crosswords and instead present unique challenges for you to solve. If you feel like trying something new, these two are the way to go.

Author
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering new releases and a wide array of topics including Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Phasmophobia, general gaming, streaming, and more.
twitter