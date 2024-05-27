Catan turns – NYT Mini crossword clues

Catan is a classic board game featured in today’s NYT Mini Crossword. The clue “Starts of Catan turns” wants you to find a word that describes what happens at the very start of a player’s turn. It’s easy when you think about the components of Catan. Here are some tips.

Starts of Catan turns NYT Mini hints and answer

Here are some extra hints to help you solve “Starts of Catan turns” in today’s crosswords. You’re looking for a specific kind of action related to board games in general, and this verb fits 2D perfectly. Some additional tips for you are:

A Catan turn involves some degree of randomness. Players use dice at the start of their Catan turns. The answer ends with an “S”.

Click here to reveal the answer The solution to “starts of Catan turns” in 2D is ROLLS. Click here to hide

The full list of answers to today’s NYT Mini is listed and shown below, including those to 1A “Talk a big game” and 4D “oomph.”

The May 27 NYT Mini answer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

ACROSS

1A Talk a big game – BRAG

Talk a big game – BRAG 5A What glasses do as a result of condensation – FOGUP

What glasses do as a result of condensation – FOGUP 7A Museum photography no-no – FLASH

Museum photography no-no – FLASH 8A Miller ___ (beer) – LITE

Miller ___ (beer) – LITE 9A Mount Rainier once received a record 93+ feet of it in a single year – SNOW

DOWN

1D Inseparable pal, for short – BFF

Inseparable pal, for short – BFF 2D Starts of Catan turns – ROLLS

Starts of Catan turns – ROLLS 3D Not for the first time – AGAIN

Not for the first time – AGAIN 4D Oomph – GUSTO

Oomph – GUSTO 6D “Thank god that didn’t happen!” – PHEW

