The Mini crossword board with a highlight on 2D.
Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

Catan turns – NYT Mini crossword clues

The answer to this mini crossword clue is easy if you know what Catan is.
Image of Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
|
Published: May 27, 2024 05:56 am

Catan is a classic board game featured in today’s NYT Mini Crossword. The clue “Starts of Catan turns” wants you to find a word that describes what happens at the very start of a player’s turn. It’s easy when you think about the components of Catan. Here are some tips.

Starts of Catan turns NYT Mini hints and answer

Here are some extra hints to help you solve “Starts of Catan turns” in today’s crosswords. You’re looking for a specific kind of action related to board games in general, and this verb fits 2D perfectly. Some additional tips for you are:

  1. A Catan turn involves some degree of randomness.
  2. Players use dice at the start of their Catan turns.
  3. The answer ends with an “S”.

The solution to “starts of Catan turns” in 2D is ROLLS.

The full list of answers to today’s NYT Mini is listed and shown below, including those to 1A “Talk a big game” and 4D “oomph.”

The May 27 NYT Mini board with all solution words filled.
The May 27 NYT Mini answer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

ACROSS

  • 1A Talk a big game – BRAG
  • 5A What glasses do as a result of condensation – FOGUP
  • 7A Museum photography no-no – FLASH
  • 8A Miller ___ (beer) – LITE
  • 9A Mount Rainier once received a record 93+ feet of it in a single year – SNOW

DOWN

  • 1D Inseparable pal, for short – BFF
  • 2D Starts of Catan turns – ROLLS
  • 3D Not for the first time – AGAIN
  • 4D Oomph – GUSTO
  • 6D “Thank god that didn’t happen!” – PHEW
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Noodle on this one – Strands NYT hints and answers (May 27)
The NYT Strands logo on a gray background with "Noodle on this one" written in white.
Category: Word Games
Word Games
Noodle on this one – Strands NYT hints and answers (May 27)
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana May 27, 2024
Read Article NYT Strands Beyond Nashville hints, Spangram, and answers for Sunday (May 26)
The NYT Strands logo on a gray background with "Beyond Nashville" written in white.
Category: Word Games
Word Games
NYT Strands Beyond Nashville hints, Spangram, and answers for Sunday (May 26)
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana May 26, 2024
Read Article Contexto 617 answer: May 27 hints
Contexto written on top of green, yellow, and red squares on a beige background.
Category: Word Games
Word Games
Contexto 617 answer: May 27 hints
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others May 25, 2024
Author
Bhernardo Viana
Guides writer and strategist working in the gaming industry for over 9 years, with works published on Destructoid, Prima Games, ESPN, and more. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now covering several mobile games.