Catan turns – NYT Mini crossword clues

Catan is a classic board game featured in today’s NYT Mini Crossword. The clue “Starts of Catan turns” wants you to find a word that describes what happens at the very start of a player’s turn. It’s easy when you think about the components of Catan. Here are some tips.
Starts of Catan turns NYT Mini hints and answer
Here are some extra hints to help you solve “Starts of Catan turns” in today’s crosswords. You’re looking for a specific kind of action related to board games in general, and this verb fits 2D perfectly. Some additional tips for you are:
- A Catan turn involves some degree of randomness.
- Players use dice at the start of their Catan turns.
- The answer ends with an “S”.
The solution to “starts of Catan turns” in 2D is ROLLS.Click here to hide
The full list of answers to today’s NYT Mini is listed and shown below, including those to 1A “Talk a big game” and 4D “oomph.”
ACROSS
- 1A Talk a big game – BRAG
- 5A What glasses do as a result of condensation – FOGUP
- 7A Museum photography no-no – FLASH
- 8A Miller ___ (beer) – LITE
- 9A Mount Rainier once received a record 93+ feet of it in a single year – SNOW
DOWN
- 1D Inseparable pal, for short – BFF
- 2D Starts of Catan turns – ROLLS
- 3D Not for the first time – AGAIN
- 4D Oomph – GUSTO
- 6D “Thank god that didn’t happen!” – PHEW
