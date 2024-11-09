‘Car puller in San Francisco’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clues answer and hints

Have you tried different forms of transport while traveling in San Francisco? Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue is “Car puller in San Francisco,” which asks you to find an eco-friendly and old transportation system in the United States of America that is a nostalgic part of San Fran’s public transit system.

If you can’t find the right word for today’s NYT Mini Crossword, you can use our hints and answers to breeze through the word game.

‘Car puller in San Francisco’ NYT Nov. 9 Mini Crossword hints and answer

The backbone of the transport system in the hilly. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: The answer is a type of transport specifically designed to overcome the steep terrain, making it a great solution for San Francisco.

Hint 2: The five-letter solution refers to something long and strong, often used to pull or carry heavy loads.

Hint 3: It starts with the letter "C."

Hint 4: The solution is part of a transportation system that helps reduce traffic congestion and the overall carbon footprint of transportation in the city.

Let’s jump in and reveal the answer.

The answer to one across in the Nov. 9 New York Times Mini Crossword is “CABLE.” The cable cars in San Francisco have become a major tourist draw, and they’re one of the oldest operational transport systems in the world. The cable cars offer a practical and efficient solution to navigate Frisco’s hilly terrain, providing a great option for people to travel around the city.

DID YOU KNOW? Andrew Smith Hallidie invented the cable cars in San Francisco in 1873. He took inspiration from early mining conveyance systems after witnessing the failure of horse-drawn streetcars on the city’s steep hills.

‘Car puller in San Francisco’ NYT Mini Crossword difficulty rating

Saturday’s NYT Mini crosswords always have the toughest clues to solve, and the cable car transportation system is limited to a few countries. If you’re good with different transport systems across the world or have personally traveled in these cable cars, then you should be able to guess the answer.

But, if you’re like me, then you’d have had to look up the answer to complete the crossword. So, I’d give it a four out of five for difficulty.

NYT Mini Crossword (Nov. 9) answers

Across

1A Car puller in San Francisco — CABLE

6A Did a sommelier's duty — POURED

7A Darts or trivia — BAR GAME

8A Outrage — IRE

9A Maria ___ Trapp in "The Sound of Music" — VON

10A She's purrty darn cute! — KITTEN

12A Dining destination — EATERY

13A Like a good picnic spot or a bad business deal — SHADY

Down

1D Civil rights leader ___ Scott King — CORETTA

2D Third-quarter month: Abbr. — AUG

3D Heroic attribute — BRAVERY

4D Like some citrus-imbued water — LEMONY

5D Garden in Bosch's "The Garden of Earthly Delights" — EDEN

6D Persona non grata — PARIAH

7D Two-wheelers — BIKES

11D One of two "excellent" adventurers of film — TED

How to play other word games like the NYT Mini Crossword

If the NYT Mini Crossword word games are wearing you out, you can enhance your brainpower with the LA Times and Washington Post. You can also break free from the crosswords and play the Strands and Spelling Bee, which are great alternatives.

