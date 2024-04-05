How to get Entrati Lanthorn in Warframe

Entrati Lanthorn is a resource you can find in Warframe, and it’s one of the more difficult ones to locate. You won’t find it close to the beginning of the game, but it becomes prominent as you spend several hours working through the main story.

Like many resources in Warframe, Entrati Lanthorn only appears at specific missions and destinations. It is a rare resource, which means it won’t be a regular item you find often. Instead, it’s something you can expect to earn through regular grinding. Thankfully, we can help narrow your search for anyone needing large quantities of it for several crafting blueprints.

Where to get Entrati Lanthorn in Warframe

Entrati Lanthorn has the chance at Zariman Ten Zero and Albrecht’s Laboratories. Image via Digital Extreme

You can only find Entrati Lanthorn when completing missions at Zariman Ten Zero and Albrecht’s Laboratories. You can only reach these locations by progressing through the main story in Warframe.

For Zariman Ten Zero, this becomes available when you complete the Angels of the Zariman quest, giving you access to the Zariman region. Angels of the Zariman was released in 2022, and you can do this after reaching The New War storyline. If you have yet to reach this point, working on the main story missions and progressing through them should be your main priority. The same goes for Albrecht’s Laboratories, which unlocks after this point once you’ve completed Whispers in the Walls. It’s a much later resource than others you might be trying to farm, such as Neural Sensors or Morphics.

From here, the primary missions you want to focus on will be Exterminate, Mobile Defense, and Void Armageddon. You can find these missions on Zariman Ten Zero, which is the best location to rotate through and complete missions for Entrati Lanthorn. Albrecht’s Laboratories is a secondary choice, especially if you’re working on things after completing the Whispers in the Walls content. If you’d prefer to focus on Albrecht’s Laboratories, work on the Deep Archimedea content, which can earn you 15 Entrati Lanthorns if you earn at least 15 Research Points.

Another way to earn Entrati Lanthorn regularly in Warframe is through Netracell missions. You can speak with Tagfer at Sanctum Anatomica to start them, but you need a Search Pulse to earn the rewards, and you only get five of these per week. If you have all five of yours, reach out to Tagfer if you want to conduct these missions. These are the same Search Pulses that Deep Archimedea uses. Of the two, I prefer Deep Archimedes, but the choice is yours.

When you’re finished farming for Entrati Lanthorn, return to your ship to use it for any crafting projects. You will need it to complete the Qorvex Systems, Gyre, Hespar, and several others.

