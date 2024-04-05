How to get Neural Sensors in Warframe

You can find Neural Sensors while completing missions and defeating enemies in Warframe. These are a crucial resource to track down, but they only appear in specific locations, and you want to narrow down your search when attempting to farm them.

There are a handful of good locations where you can find Neural Sensors. Because they are a rare resource in Warframe, don’t expect to find too many of them during your travels. Even if you’re regularly farming them, they drop in small amounts. Thankfully, we can help tracking them down so you can have a heft pile whenever you want to use them on crafting projects.

Where to get Neural Sensors in Warframe

Neural Sensors are a rare resource you need for crafting. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Neural Sensors won’t drop everywhere in Warframe. You can only find them when completing missions on Jupiter and Kuva Fortress. These two locations have a chance to reward your Neural Sensors, which means you need to unlock these areas, and you can only do this by progressing through the main story, similar to when looking for Gallium.

Jupiter is open to all players, but you can only unlock it after completing the Ceres planet junction and breaking through the Mars junction. You can get to Ceres from the Ceres Junction on Mars, which requires you to defeat The Sergeant on Phobos and complete the Heart of Deimos quest. After you’ve done this, Ceres opens up, and then you need to complete the Jupiter Junction, where you have to defeat Vor and Kril on Ceres, survive for 10 minutes on Draco, and complete The Archwing quest. From here, Jupiter becomes available. Kuva Fortress is a more troublesome location to unlock as you must finish The War Within series of quests.

Although both locations can be places to farm, Jupiter is the ideal location to regularly farm Neural Sensors in Warframe. I recommend completing the Themisto, Cameria, and Sinai locations for Neural Sensors, focusing on breaking open crates rather than the multiple waves of foes you face off against. The breakable crates typically have the best chance for rare resources to drop, especially if you use a Resource booster, which you might be using to track down Morphics.

Alternatively, if you feel you need this resource immediately, you can buy it using Platinum, Warframe‘s premium resource. I don’t recommend this option because there are far better ways to use and save your platinum. You need at least 10 to purchase one Neural Sensor if you want to go down this route, though.

