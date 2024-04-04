How to get Gallium in Warframe

Gallium is one of the many resources you can find in Warframe, but tracking it down can take some time. It’s a rare resource, so you shouldn’t expect to find it as often as you would others you need to complete blueprints.

Because Gallium is a rare resource, it only drops from specific locations in Warframe. We’re here to help narrow your search for this item, making it easier to collect it. Not only do you need to know where it drops, but there are specific missions where Gallium has a higher chance of appearing as a reward, which is ideal for farming it.

Where to get Gallium in Warframe

Gallium is one of the handful of rare resources you can find in Warframe.

You can only find Gallium when completing missions on Mars or Uranus in Warframe. These are the only two planets where you can regularly get Gallium as a resource. But if Gallium does drop, don’t expect too much of it. You can only receive one or two drops after picking it up.

The Mars and Uranus systems have multiple missions you can work through as you attempt to collect Gallium. I recommend focusing on Annihilation, Exterminate, and Sabotage missions as they offer the highest chances for Gallium to drop in these territories. Mars has lower-level missions than Uranus, but where you’d like to focus is up to you. Mars’ lower-level missions might be easier to complete, and Uranus has a higher chance of Gallium dropping.

There are specific bosses in the Mars and Uranus regions named Lech Kril and Tyl Regor. These two have some excellent drop chances for Gallium, and repeating these missions could yield a good amount of Gallium if you’re willing to repeat these missions back-to-back. You can find Lech Kril on the War tile on the left side of the Mars map, while Tyl Regor is at Titania on the right side of the Uranus map.

If you’d rather get Gallium immediately, there’s always the option to buy it with Platinum, Warframe‘s premium currency. Like other resources, I do not recommend this method as I find saving your Platinum for future purchases is better. But if you’re truly desperate for a small amount of Gallium, this is always a choice you can explore.

