The best way to spend Platinum in Warframe is by getting more slots for Warframes and Weapons. This allows you to keep a bigger collection without having to sell your gear to free up space, which you’ll eventually be forced to do if you don’t have enough slots. Here’s why.

Market items you should buy with Platinum in Warframe

Slots are always welcome.

These are the items you should buy using your Platinum in Warframe, in order of priority:

Slots (Warframe, Weapon, Companion) Boosters (Affinity, Credit, Resource, Resource Drop Chance) Orokin Reactors and Catalysts Cosmetics

Slots are crucial for maintaining a diverse Arsenal, which will eventually give you a wide selection of weapons and Warframes, making them a smart purchase for new players. Also, you can only buy Slots from the Market.

Boosters, which are exclusively available in the Market, offer a significant farming speed boost, essentially saving you Platinum by speeding up material gathering, such as farming Nekros more efficiently than purchasing directly from the Market. For example, to craft Nekros, you can spend 80 Platinum of three-day Resource and Resource Drop Chance boosters to get all the materials you need four times as fast instead of buying it with 375 Platinum straight from the Market. That leaves you with 295 Platinum to spare.

Orokin Reactors and Catalysts, which double mod capacity for Warframes and weapons, are also valuable investments due to how hard it is to drop their blueprints through farming. Their price point of 20 Platinum a unit is also not high considering their benefit.

Lastly, many cosmetic items, including skins, can only be bought with Platinum, making them worth the price for those looking to customize their appearance in the game. You’ll be playing Fashion Frame in no time.

What to avoid buying with Platinum

Don't waste your Platinum with most of these.

In Warframe, it’s usually not a good idea to spend Platinum on Warframes from the Market. This is because you can easily get their blueprints and materials for crafting without spending any real money. Most Warframes can be crafted by buying blueprints with Credits and then farming for the needed parts. Plus, as you progress, you might prefer their Prime versions, which can’t be bought and require more effort to obtain. So, save your Platinum since these Warframes are easy to replace and mostly free to make, except for a few like Ash, which are tougher to farm.

For weapons available for Platinum, similar advice applies. Many have Prime versions that are better, so before using Platinum, see if you can easily farm the weapon’s parts. For resources, avoid buying them with Platinum unless absolutely necessary. Early in the game, I wasted Platinum on a Control Module, only to find several soon after in a mission. Always check if you’re near a good farming spot for the resource before spending Platinum. If you’re close or can access the node, try farming there first before buying resources. An exception to this rule is Tellurium, which is quite hard to farm.

Even though the advice above is not to purchase items you can farm through gameplay, many players, including myself, choose to buy with real money to save time on farming. For instance, I bought the Hek weapon with Platinum for a mid-game boost and don’t regret it. While I won’t buy another weapon, it’s helped me farm more efficiently. So, if you’re looking for a quick power increase, it’s perfectly acceptable to spend some Platinum on a strong Warframe, weapon, or mod pack.

