Category:
Warframe

Warframe: Best ways to farm Tellurium

A rare resource you'll always need.
Image of Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
|
Published: Mar 13, 2024 01:39 pm
Tellurium zoomed in in Warframe inventory.
Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Tellurium is a crafting item in Warframe you can use to make various melee weapons, Prime Warframes, and Arch-Guns. The catch is, Tellurium is really hard to get because there’s no guaranteed drop in any mission or enemy; it drops randomly.

Recommended Videos

There are two optimal maps to get Tellurium in Warframe: farming it from enemies you kill in the Survival mission in Ophelia, Uranus or in the Archwing mission in Salacia, Neptune. Here’s how to optimize farming for both maps:

Best methods to get Tellurium fast in Warframe

Tellurium in the inventory in Warframe.
Tellurium is hard to drop. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The top mission for finding Tellurium in Warframe is the Survival mission on Ophelia, Uranus, especially if you can do it on The Steel Path. This mission throws loads of Grineer enemies at you while you need to stay alive with Life Support. Every enemy has a tiny, 0.2 percent chance of dropping a Tellurium unit. That’s super low, meaning you might get one Tellurium for every 500 Grineer you take down. It might take a bit, but this mission is your best shot because of the high number of enemies.

If you’re up for an Archwing mission, the foes in Salacia, Neptune also offer the same Tellurium drop chance, and this place is packed with enemies to increase your chances of getting some.

In both scenarios, if you can use a Resource Booster and a Resource Drop Chance Booster, go for it. The first doubles your Tellurium payout per drop, and the second boosts your drop odds from each enemy, making it likely you’ll need to defeat only 250 enemies for a Tellurium unit instead of 500. Plus, playing in a squad increases enemy spawns, boosting your drop chances even more.

Alternative Tellurium drop methods

Tellurium may also drop from other longer, more difficult methods with low drop rates:

  • Fortuna Bounties
  • Hidden Caches in Sabotage and Exterminate missions
  • Daily Login bonus

Spare Parts mod method is patched

You might hear about players using a Sentinel with the Spare Parts mod to farm Tellurium. This used to be an effective strategy, but it changed after the update 34.0 on October 18, 2023. Digital Extremes nerfed the mod, so it no longer gives a +45 percent chance for your Sentinel to drop a rare item when it dies. Now, it marks an enemy every 15 seconds, increasing their item drop chance by up to 200 percent. This change reduced the Tellurium drop rate using Spare Parts from 45 percent to just 0.6 percent. While it’s no longer a reliable method for guaranteed drops, it can slightly improve your chances during regular farming in Ophelia.

related content
Read Article Warframe: Best ways to farm Kuva (2024)
A screenshot of Kuva in the Warframe inventory.
Category: Warframe
Warframe
Warframe: Best ways to farm Kuva (2024)
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Mar 13, 2024
Read Article Best ways to farm Aya in Warframe
The icon of Aya in Warframe on a dark background.
Category: Warframe
Warframe
Best ways to farm Aya in Warframe
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Mar 12, 2024
Read Article How to trade in Warframe
The player Warframe standing in the Strata Relay.
Category: Warframe
Warframe
How to trade in Warframe
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Mar 12, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Warframe: Best ways to farm Kuva (2024)
A screenshot of Kuva in the Warframe inventory.
Category: Warframe
Warframe
Warframe: Best ways to farm Kuva (2024)
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Mar 13, 2024
Read Article Best ways to farm Aya in Warframe
The icon of Aya in Warframe on a dark background.
Category: Warframe
Warframe
Best ways to farm Aya in Warframe
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Mar 12, 2024
Read Article How to trade in Warframe
The player Warframe standing in the Strata Relay.
Category: Warframe
Warframe
How to trade in Warframe
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Mar 12, 2024
Author
Bhernardo Viana
Gaming writer and strategist working in the gaming industry for over 9 years. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now optimizing AI comps in Granblue Fantasy: Relink and hooked by Balatro.