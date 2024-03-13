Tellurium is a crafting item in Warframe you can use to make various melee weapons, Prime Warframes, and Arch-Guns. The catch is, Tellurium is really hard to get because there’s no guaranteed drop in any mission or enemy; it drops randomly.

Recommended Videos

There are two optimal maps to get Tellurium in Warframe: farming it from enemies you kill in the Survival mission in Ophelia, Uranus or in the Archwing mission in Salacia, Neptune. Here’s how to optimize farming for both maps:

Best methods to get Tellurium fast in Warframe

Tellurium is hard to drop. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The top mission for finding Tellurium in Warframe is the Survival mission on Ophelia, Uranus, especially if you can do it on The Steel Path. This mission throws loads of Grineer enemies at you while you need to stay alive with Life Support. Every enemy has a tiny, 0.2 percent chance of dropping a Tellurium unit. That’s super low, meaning you might get one Tellurium for every 500 Grineer you take down. It might take a bit, but this mission is your best shot because of the high number of enemies.

If you’re up for an Archwing mission, the foes in Salacia, Neptune also offer the same Tellurium drop chance, and this place is packed with enemies to increase your chances of getting some.

In both scenarios, if you can use a Resource Booster and a Resource Drop Chance Booster, go for it. The first doubles your Tellurium payout per drop, and the second boosts your drop odds from each enemy, making it likely you’ll need to defeat only 250 enemies for a Tellurium unit instead of 500. Plus, playing in a squad increases enemy spawns, boosting your drop chances even more.

Alternative Tellurium drop methods

Tellurium may also drop from other longer, more difficult methods with low drop rates:

Fortuna Bounties

Hidden Caches in Sabotage and Exterminate missions

Daily Login bonus

Spare Parts mod method is patched

You might hear about players using a Sentinel with the Spare Parts mod to farm Tellurium. This used to be an effective strategy, but it changed after the update 34.0 on October 18, 2023. Digital Extremes nerfed the mod, so it no longer gives a +45 percent chance for your Sentinel to drop a rare item when it dies. Now, it marks an enemy every 15 seconds, increasing their item drop chance by up to 200 percent. This change reduced the Tellurium drop rate using Spare Parts from 45 percent to just 0.6 percent. While it’s no longer a reliable method for guaranteed drops, it can slightly improve your chances during regular farming in Ophelia.