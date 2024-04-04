How to get Morphics in Warframe

Warframe is all about repeating missions and taking down enemies, one after another, earning a variety of resources and rewards along the way. Morphics are one of these resources, and they’re a rare item you may need to track down.

There are several ways you can obtain Morphics while playing Warframe. However, it’s a rare resource, much like Gallium, so don’t expect to find it too often when playing and it does help to go out of your way to find it. Morphics can be a frustrating resource to track down, but you likely need it for a handful of blueprints and crafting projects.

Where to find Morphics in Warframe

Morphics are a rare drop you can get by working through specific missions. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can earn Morphics as a reward from multiple locations in Warframe. They can drop as a reward when completing missions on Europa, Mars, Mercury, Phobos, and Pluto. Unfortunately, when you do get them, there’s only a chance to get one at a time, and they don’t drop in larger quantities.

You can find Morphics when attempting to complete Annihilation, Lunaro, or Sabotage missions. You have the best chance of getting them by completing the Sabotage mission on Mercury, as there’s a relatively high chance of a drop. However, the chances are still low.

Rather than focusing on the enemies that can drop these resources, you’re better off hitting the breakable crates. You can find them scattered throughout every mission in Warframe, and these should be your top priority. These have a much better chance of rewarding you with Morphics rather than defeating enemies, as the drop chances on your foes are relatively low.

I also recommend seeking out specific mission locations in Warframe. However, if you’re entirely focused on trying to obtain Morphics quickly, they regularly drop by defeating Ambulas, Captain Vor, and Sergeant. These three bosses are on different planets. You can find Ambulas at Hades on Pluto, on the right side of the map. You can fight against Captain Vor in multiple locations, but the best place to get Morphics is Tolstok on Mercury. Finally, the Sergeant appears at Iliad on Phobos.

Anyone having trouble trying to grab Morphics can also get them by using Platinum, a premium currency. You can spend 10 Platinum to get one Morphic. I don’t recommend this method because it’s a rare resource you can use on other purchases, but for anyone needing Morphics immediately, this is the best way to get them without looting them.

