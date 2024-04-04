How to get Control Modules in Warframe

Control Modules are one of the many resources you can find while exploring Warframe. They are required for a handful of blueprints and recipes. Tracking them down can be challenging, but it all comes down to knowing where to look and the best missions to loot them.

Like other resources in Warframe, these only appear at specific locations. You don’t have to look for them throughout the entire galaxy. After you narrow down the locations you need to visit to find Control Modules, the next step is going after the missions you want to complete to earn the highest amount of them.

Where to get Control Modules in Warframe

Control Modules are one of the few rare resources you can loot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As a rare resource, Control Modules only drop in a handful of places. You can find them when completing missions on Europa, Neptune, and in the Void. You want to focus on Warframe missions in these regions. Control Modules don’t drop in large amounts: You might receive one to three of them at a time.

The missions that can drop Control Modules include Annihilation, Cephalon Capture, Cetus Bounty, Lunaro, and Team Annihilation. You want to accept these missions in any of the previously mentioned three sectors to give yourself the best chance to loot Control Modules.

However, for those who want to farm Control Modules, the best location to do this is in the Void. You want to complete the Teshub and Hepit locations, which you can do by making it through Phobos. These two locations have the best chances to reward you Control Modules, and you can repeat them relatively quickly, depending on the Warframe you’re using and your overall playstyle.

If you don’t have the patience to farm this resource, Control Modules are also available for 10 Platinum, Warframe‘s premium currency. Given how effective and easy it is for these resources to drop, I find it far better to avoid spending Platinum on something like this and save it for a future purchase.

