Soulframe Preludes is coming this year, and sooner than you’d expect

If you’re looking to take a break from the serious soulslike titles that were released this year, such as Elden Ring’s DLC Shadow of the Erdtree and Flintlock, Soulframe Preludes is shaping up to be the perfect laid-back experience—and it is right around the corner.

On July 20, developers Digital Extremes announced at Tennocon 2024 that the game would finally be available for all players this fall, allowing everyone to explore the mysterious world of Midrath.

Have a rest near the campfire and explore the vibrant world. Image via Digital Extremes

Over the years, the soulslike genre has developed a reputation for being unforgiving, something the team at Digital Extremes seems more than aware of, going as far as to say that Soulframe Preludes is not a soulslike but “a casual approach to a Souls game.” to remedy through different Ancestors living in a town space called Nightfold. The developer also called it a game where “everyone gets a redemption arc,” making it easier for new players to soak in the gameplay.

During the initial gameplay reveal, they focused on the Ancestors, like Verminia, the rat witch who would aid the players throughout their journey. The players can visit them anytime to upgrade their skills and get stronger to face their foes.

The developer showcased the gameplay for one of the game’s bosses, Nimrod, who uses lighting to fight the players. They also shed light on the narrative-woven customization options, which let you change the characters’ appearance around you in real time as the story unfolds.

The next developer stream will drop in September, and the team at Digital Extremes will continue to collect data through a closed alpha, with 2,000 weekly invites at this point and more to come in the future. The game will be open to the public at some point in the fall.

