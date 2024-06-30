Full Prime Resurgence Guide in Warframe

Primes might be the ultimate goal in Warframe, but not all of them are easy to acquire. Some of the best Warframes and weapons in the game are locked away behind Prime Resurgence, and you’ll need to do some extra work to get them out.

Recommended Videos

Prime Resurgence is a rotating locker of items that you can access if you happen to have some very special currencies available. We’ll show you how to get that currency and where to pick up your Prime goodies.

How Prime Resurgence works

Take your pick. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Prime Resurgence is a monthly rotator in Warframe that allows players to access content in the Prime Vault. The Prime Vault is where a selection of Prime Warframes and weapons are stored, and anything in the Vault is inaccessible through the usual Void Relic system. In place of the usual reward for these Relics, players can get a resource called Aya.

Aya can then be traded to an NPC called Varzia in Maroo’s Bazaar on Mars in exchange for select items, including the Relics that house the Vaulted Prime parts. There is also another resource called Regal Aya that can be purchased for real money if you wish to skip farming completely or purchase something like a cosmetic that cannot be purchased with standard Aya.

How to get Aya and Regal Aya

The only way to get Regal Aya is to purchase it in packs through the Warframe website of your in-game store. You can access this directly from the Market console in your Orbiter or by visiting Vazia on Mars. Prime Accessories, such as Syandanas, Sugatras, and others, are exclusively available through trading Regal Aya with Varzia during this period.

Regal Aya is refundable for a limited time after purchase as long as it has not been used. If you have used the Regal Aya to instantly unlock a Prime Warframe or Prime Weapon, then you can no longer get a refund.

You can farm standard Aya from almost any mission in the game. If that mission can potentially drop a vaulted Relic as a reward, then it will drop a piece of Aya instead. My favorite missions to run for this are quick Captures, as you can finish them up in 30 seconds, depending on the mission. The level of difficulty doesn’t matter: Relic drops in Warframe are quite even across mission types due to the structure of loot tables, and roughly an equal number of all four types of Relic are vaulted, so the statistical likelihood of an Aya drop isn’t greatly affected by difficulty.

Another great way to get Aya is to use Syndicate Standing to purchase Relic Packs from the relevant vendors. You earn Syndicate Standing easily just by playing the game, and for more established players, it becomes an easy farm each week.

What is currently available via Prime Resurgence?

Below are the current rewards available through Prime Resugence. This will change on July 4.

Chroma Prime

Zephyr Prime

Rubico Prime

Gram Prime

Tiberon Prime

Kronen Prime

Imugi Prime Armor Set

Impetus Prime Syandana

Commodore Prime Operator Suit

Tibor Prime Kavat Armor

Tino Prime Gene-Masking Kit

Lith C8

Lith T6

Meso R4

Neo K3

Neo Z8

Axi G5

Are the weapons and Warframes mastery locked?

If you purchase Prime Items with Regal Aya, the Mastery requirement will not come into effect, and you will be able to use them straight away. If you purchase Void Relics with standard Aya and craft the item in your Foundry, Mastery Rank will still apply, and it will be locked, meaning you will need to rank up your Mastery by leveling up other weapons and Warframes and passing the Master Rank tests available at the Relays.

Is it possible to get Excalibur Prime, Skana Prime, or Lato Prime?

Bad news for folks who want to get their hands on these: You cannot purchase them via Prime Resurgence. At the time they were sold as Founder’s rewards, Digital Extremes was quite clear that they would never be on sale again, and ten years later, they still stand as a testament to those who were willing to take a risk and back the game in beta.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy