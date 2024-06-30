Who is VALORANT Agent 26? All leaks so far

VALORANT is expecting its next agent soon, and while Riot Games hasn’t officially announced anything, the developers have started dropping hints about who will be joining the roster soon.

Agent 26 will be the game’s 25th agent (because the VALORANT Protocol skips Agent Eight, hence the irregularity)—and will follow Clove, the game’s sixth controller introduced in Episode Eight, Act Two on March 26.

Here’s everything we know about Agent 26 in VALORANT.

Every leak and theory about VALORANT’s Agent 26, listed

Riot always drops hints with in-game items. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re looking for a summary of all the leaks for VALORANT’s next agent, we’ve got you covered.

Potential release window: Episode Nine, Act Two—which kicks off on August 27

Episode Nine, Act Two—which kicks off on August 27 Possible role: Initiator or Sentinel

Initiator or Sentinel The first potential teaser is a new character showcased toward the end of the Abyss map trailer.

is a new character showcased toward the end of the Abyss map trailer. Two player cards in Episode Nine, Act One’s battle pass rewards appear to be themed around the new agent . The first has a white metallic rose with hints of purple, and the second shows Omen reaching out to the rose in question.

in Episode Nine, Act One’s battle pass rewards . The first has a white metallic rose with hints of purple, and the second shows Omen reaching out to the rose in question. Alleged codename: SilverThumb

That’s all we know about Agent 26 based on what reliable VALORANT leaker ValorLeaks reported on June 25. However, if you love theories like we do, a lot can be speculated based on the hints Riot developers have dropped so far.

Take a closer look. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Considering Riot Games adds a new character every five to six months, the next agent’s release aligns with the start of Episode Nine, Act Two. Additionally, VALORANT Champions 2024 begins in August, and its Grand Final takes place on Aug. 25. The developers have in the past used the final stages of VCT events to showcase new maps and agents. We can expect an official trailer for Agent 26 just a few days before the new Act begins.

During the official trailer of VALORANT’s latest map, Abyss, Riot teased a new character toward the end of the video. The gloomy shadowy figure trapped in an hourglass-shaped prison with frosted windows is visible from Abyss’ A site. If you dive into a custom match with cheats on, you can enable Ghost mode to take a closer look. Unfortunately, when you pass the glass windows, you stumble onto a hollow space without signs of the ominous figure.

Many fans were quick to theorize the mysterious character might already be in the game, given the similarities in their body structure with the unknown person standing atop a building in the Digihex Player Card, which was added during Episode Seven, Act One in June 2023. While this isn’t too much to go on, several players think the new character will be the missing character from VALORANT Protocol—Agent Eight.

There’s no leak for the new agent’s abilities at the time of writing; however, toward the end of Episode Nine’s trailer (around 1:29 into the video), you see spiky roots emerging from the ground, hinting that one of Agent 26’s abilities might be able to trap enemies. Sentinels have such abilities and considering the class has the least amount of characters, with five in the pool, the upcoming agent might join the likes of Cypher, Sage, and Killjoy.

