More hints possibly found for VALORANT’s next agent in Episode 9 battle pass

We might have just gotten a new map and a shiny new skin bundle, but VALORANT players are still getting plenty of content to dig through. For example, there are new hints towards the game’s next agent in the new Episode Nine Act One battle pass.

In VALORANT‘s new episode battle pass, there is a specific player card titled “In Bloom” which features a silver and purple flower along with a smattering of vines with thorns. A rose symbol can also be seen on the metal wall behind the flower as well, with smaller silver roses on the vines.

This new visual also connects to the recent trailer that VALORANT dropped for Episode Nine Act One, where the video ended with a shot of some metallic-looking vines creeping through the ground past some broken electronics, one of Jett’s knives, and a Phantom. It isn’t known what these vines could possibly link with a possible agent release, though.

There are, however, some speculation saying that this upcoming agent could be a Radiant user that can use the power of vines and thorns to suppress or lock down an enemy. They could also be a Sentinel agent, since we’ve gotten a new duelist and a new controller as the latest releases for the game.

The teasers could also coincide with the recent hints around a new character in the VALORANT universe found in the new Abyss map. This character has only been seen behind the frosted glass of an hourglass-shaped prison, and can be identified with their sharp, claw-like fingers. They can also be seen pacing behind the glass if you fly up to the prison in Ghost mode.

