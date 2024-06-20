VALORANT fans believe they’ve found game’s next agent—hidden in plain sight for a year

As we settle into the newest VALORANT patch, the player base is already looking towards the future with Riot Games’ next agent release—with some fans claiming they might have found more proof of the identity of the game’s next agent.

Recommended Videos

During the official trailer of VALORANT‘s latest map Abyss, Riot teased a new character near the end of the video with an ominous shadowy figure trapped in an hourglass-shaped prison cell with frosted windows. One of the only identifying characteristics that can be seen from the character are their hands, seen with relatively sharp, claw-like fingers.

Is this a red herring or a true clue? Image via Riot Games

This new character is theorized to be the unknown person seen standing atop a building in the Digihex player card, which was given out during act one of the Evolution episode back in 2023.

Both characters have similar hands with claw-like fingers, and when you jump onto Abyss and enter Ghost mode, you can spot the character pacing behind the glass with a “similar body structure.” This wouldn’t be the first time Riot has teased an upcoming agent in a player card, like when developers showed off cards that teased Deadlock and Chamber before their release.

Other players think that this new character will be the missing agent from the VALORANT squad, known as Agent Eight. This agent is constantly mentioned in multiple voice lines; they are the only unidentified agent in the roster, and there is a locker at the VALORANT Protocol headquarters with the number eight scratched out.

Another small hint that people are reaching for is the shape of the supposed prison the hidden shadowy figure resides in at Abyss, since it looks like an hourglass—or the shape of an eight. Given there is plenty of lore to explore on this map, this could be the start of a hunt for the game’s missing agent.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy