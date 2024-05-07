When does VALORANT Episode 9 Act One start?

Episode Nine in VALORANT will go live shortly after Episode Eight, Act Three ends. As always, a new Episode is bound to bring meta-stirring changes and exciting content.

After introducing brutal Viper nerfs in Patch 8.08 and shipping the Mystbloom bloom bundle in VALORANT, Episode Eight, Act Three is a few weeks away from ending, with the in-game timer showing June 25 as its final day.

Riot Games will kick off the next Episode after a server maintenance session, which also disables the competitive queue for a few hours. Here’s all the info you need on when to expect VALORANT’s Episode Nine, Act One.

VALORANT Episode Nine Act One release date and time

Your ranks get a hard reset when a new Episode starts in VALORANT. Image via Riot Games

VALORANT Episode Nine, Act One will start on June 25, a few hours after Episode Eight, Act Three ends. Once the Riot developers are done with server maintenance (which can last two to four hours) you can download the big update and dive in.

Here are the expected times at which VALORANT Episode Nine, Act One should go live according to region:

North America: Episode Nine will start on June 25 between 2pm to 4pm PT.

Episode Nine will start on June 25 between 2pm to 4pm PT. Brazil: Episode Nine will start on June 25 between 7pm to 9pm BRT.

Episode Nine will start on June 25 between 7pm to 9pm BRT. Europe: Episode Nine will start on June 25 between 10pm to 12am (June 26) GMT.

Episode Nine will start on June 25 between 10pm to 12am (June 26) GMT. Asia Pacific: Episode Nine will start on June 26 between 3am to 5am IST.

Episode Nine will start on June 26 between 3am to 5am IST. Korea: Episode Nine will start on June 26 between 8am to 10am KST.

A new patch may bring changes to agents, map pool, and Premier; however, before the new patch drops, Riot will showcase a new map at VCT Masters Shanghai. Many fans expect this to happen two weeks before VALORANT Episode Nine goes live.

