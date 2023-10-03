VALORANT players have some ridiculous suggestions for their favorite agents, but we love them

What wouldn't you do to get your main VALORANT agent buffed?

The VALORANT community is definitely creative when using agent abilities in the game, but you know it’s hilarious and dreamed up when it shares ideas for buffing or nerfing them.

In a fun Reddit post dated Oct. 2, a user named u/KrCharter urged the community to share its suggestions for buffs to their main VALORANT agent—but with a catch. “You can choose a buff for your main, but first person to reply chooses a nerf to balance it out,” they said.

Of course, the community took up the quirky challenge without one bit of hesitation. While some of the most popular comments had suggestions that Riot Games just can’t consider, they cracked us and several other readers up.

“Kayo takes off his pants,” the most approved suggestion read, garnering over 600 likes and counting. Of course, what came after was (almost) equally hilarious. “Kayo flashes everyone on his team with his robotic schlong,” the nerf suggestion read.

A player named Aurelius-King had a ‘super buff’ suggestion for Cypher, and it clearly showed how much they want him to be the strongest VALORANT agent ever.

“Cypher can now deal damage with his camera dart equal to the damage of an operator and, when destroyed, explodes in a radius and damage similar to Raze ult,” they said. While it’s too fictitious of a suggestion, another player had a hilarious nerf idea for it: “It can only see 10 meters in front of it, and it’s got the pixel quality of a real surveillance cam.”

Another player wanted Deadlock’s Sound Sensor to detect enemy comms, and no one had a nerf idea for it. “She’d still be bad even with this broken change,” one player replied. I wouldn’t say Deadlock’s bad; she’s just different. That said, she could use a buff, considering she’s currently at the bottom of the barrel in terms of agent pick rates.

Amid all the ridiculous ideas, surprisingly, there were decent suggestions, too, meant to correct some VALORANT agents.

A player named gamehunter2005 shared how they’d like to change Yoru’s trickster potential. “If you use fake tp while you have Yoru’s clone out it will instead make the clone tp,” they said, and it actually isn’t a bad idea. As a nerf to balance it, another player suggested reducing the clone’s flash time, which also sounds reasonable.

Another player suggested that in addition to suppressing them, KAY/O’s knife (ZERO/point) should have the ability to reveal suppressed enemies’ locations once—like that of Sova’s Recon Bolt. While it’s too strong of a buff on its own, a slower activation timer and recharge timer could balance it out, as suggested in the replies.

Looks like it isn’t exactly a bad Reddit thread for Riot to refer to when they work on the next VALORANT agent rework.

