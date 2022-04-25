Riot reverts new Sova animations in VALORANT after community outrage

Riot Games announced it would be reverting the VALORANT animation changes made to Sova after the community voiced concern over its effects on Sova lineups.

Less than 24 hours ago, animation changes and nerfs to Sova were announced with the upcoming patch for Episode Four, Act Three. These changes sparked backlash in the VALORANT community, which Riot acknowledged on Twitter.

“We’ve heard your concerns about Sova’s new animations disrupting lineups,” Riot said via the VALORANT Twitter account. “Based on that feedback, his animation changes will be removed from Patch 4.08.”

While Sova will still be receiving nerfs to his Shock Dart and Drone, he will no longer have new animations that will interfere with his lineups. Sova was one of the original agents released with VALORANT when it came out in 2020. Since then, players have been using his ability to bounce his utility off services to take the game to new heights.

Players have found ways to shoot his Recon Bolt to land in spots unthought of before around the map and have made it so his Shock Dart can be shot or bounced to hit enemies or enemy utility in places they would never suspect. Riot realized the countless hours that had been put into Sova lineups and decided that it was not worth erasing it for a couple of new animations.