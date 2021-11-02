Riot nerfs Classic’s right-click in VALORANT Patch 3.09

After becoming a terror among the VALORANT community, Riot Games is finally set to release a nerf to the Classic’s right-click in Patch 3.09.

The Classic has been one of the most talked-about weapons in the game, with a near-unlimited number of clips and highlights of the free starter weapon wiping out squads and winning gunfights with its burst shot showing up on social media.

In the Patch 3.09 notes, Riot is cutting down the weapon’s accuracy significantly whenever a player is moving. For example, the Classic’s total firing error has increased from 1.95 to 2.5 when walking. The total firing error when running has increased from 2.1 to 3.2 and, most importantly, the total firing error when jumping has gone from 3.0 to 4.0.

These changes should ensure that the weapon’s burst is mainly used when an enemy is extremely close, which is what the function should have been used for in the first place. Previously, the gun’s burst was far too accurate at close to mid range, while also being far too deadly with jump shots over walls.

It’s unclear at this time if these changes will be enough to satisfy the player base since this has been a hot topic from professionals to casual players. Aside from this adjustment, however, Patch 3.09 hasn’t brought many other changes to weapons in VALORANT.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.