Riot will be dropping just 25,000 VALORANT beta keys on Twitch, says n0thing

Professional CS:GO player n0thing said that only 25,000 beta keys for VALORANT will be given out by Riot in the first wave today. Drops will be enabled for just eight hours, starting from 12pm CT to 8pm CT.

For hopefuls who want a shot at a key, you’ll need to link your Riot account to your Twitch account and watch streams of content creators that participated in a playtest on March 27. They’ll be showing prerecorded gameplay of VALORANT.

BTW, theres gonna be 25k beta keys dropped on approved Twitch channels for @PlayVALORANT starting tonight at midnight… my channel is one of them 🤟 – I'll be streaming some of my gameplay footage and talking about it, tune in and get lucky with a beta key~ — Jordan Gilbert (@n0thing) April 2, 2020

If you want to maximize your chances of getting a beta key, here’s a full list of streamers that will have drops enabled on their streams. The closed beta will only be available in the U.S., Europe, Canada, Russia, and Turkey.

Twitch will also be hosting a Twitch Rivals showcase featuring teams of popular streamers on April 3 and 7. It’s pre-recorded, but live casting was captured.

VALORANT has received some glowing reviews in the short time it’s been out. Shroud called Riot’s tactical shooter “incredible” and one of the “greatest games” he’s played”, even adding that the FPS has soured his opinions of other games in the meantime, while TimTheTatMan thought that it might “be the next big thing.”

If you’re feeling lucky, you can download the VALORANT client ahead of time. The closed beta starts April 7 and should fortune shine upon you, you might be in line with 24,999 other players.