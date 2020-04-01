Which streamers will have VALORANT beta key drops?

Keep your eyes peeled.

Image via Riot Games

Over the weekend, hundreds of pro players and streamers were invited to partake in a secret alpha playtest for VALORANT, Riot’s upcoming tactical shooter. On Monday, the company revealed the closed beta for players in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Russia, and Turkey.

But before the beta kicks off, a number of streamers who took part in the playtest will be handing out beta keys for the lucky viewers who watch their streams on Friday, April 3.

It might be prerecorded content, but as long as you connect your Riot account to Twitch, beta keys will most certainly be up for grabs.

Here’s every streamer who’s reportedly offering VALORANT beta key drops this Friday, according to Liquidpedia.

PlayerPrevious game(s)
AceuCounter-Strike and Apex Legends
ahadVarious
AlphaCastOverwatch
Anne MunitionVarious
ArrgeOverwatch
AvnqrPUBG
AzoXCall of Duty
BananaGamingCounter-Strike
BlackCounter-Strike
bnansVarious
braxVarious
brookeabVarious
CeezVarious
cloakzyFortnite
CndCounter-Strike
CzechCloudHearthstone
diegosaursApex Legends
dizzyApex Legends and Counter-Strike
Do Not Peek EntertainmentVarious
DomingoVarious
ElectraVarious
Ethan BenardVarious
FemStephVarious
fl0mCounter-Strike
FrosteVarious
Gale AdeladeOverwatch
GameLifeOverwatch
GaskinVarious
gdolphinApex Legends
GeT_RiGhTCounter-Strike
GigzApex Legends
GoldenboyVarious
GotagaFortnite and Call of Duty
HammehVarious
HighDistortionFortnite
HighscoreHeroesVarious
HikoCounter-Strike
iddqdOverwatch
ImpaktVarious
IridiumVarious
Jake’n’BakeVarious
JaomockFortnite
JbzzFortnite
Jordan FisherVarious
just9nRainbow Six and Counter-Strike
KazFortnite
kaqukaVarious
KephriiOverwatch
KingGeorgeRainbow Six
KinstaarFortnite
PlayerPrevious game(s)
LeXCounter-Strike
LIRIKVarious
LotharHearthstone
LuluLuvelyApex Legends
ManiacCounter-Strike
Mazarin1kVarious
MegamanCounter-Strike
MendokusaiiOverwatch and Apex Legends
MickalowOverwatch and Fortnite
missharveyCounter-Strike
MixwellCounter-Strike
MrDalekJDVarious
MyscaOverwatch
MythFortnite
NadeshotCall of Duty
natuCounter-Strike
NeshApex Legends and Overwatch
NoizeehFortnite
nookyyyCounter-Strike
onscreenCounter-Strike
n0thingCounter-strike
OrbVarious
PenguRainbow Six
POACHFortnite
PotxecaOverwatch
PVPXOverwatch and Apex Legends
POW3RFortnite
RobAJGVarious
RyanCentralOverwatch
ScokRainbow Six
SforyOverwatch
SixquatreRainbow Six
ShahZaMCounter-Strike
ShaiikoRainbow Six
shoxCounter-Strike
SIMMSPUBG
SkadoodleCounter-Strike
SkyyartVarious
StormenH1Z1 and Apex Legends
summit1gCounter-Strike
Tennp0Fortnite
TerenasLeague of Legends
timthetatmanVarious
TrilluXeCounter-Strike
ValkiaVarious
VyroniQVarious
WiPRCounter-Strike
z1ronicRainbow Six
ZanderVarious
ZeratorVarious