Which streamers will have VALORANT beta key drops?

Over the weekend, hundreds of pro players and streamers were invited to partake in a secret alpha playtest for VALORANT, Riot’s upcoming tactical shooter. On Monday, the company revealed the closed beta for players in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Russia, and Turkey.

But before the beta kicks off, a number of streamers who took part in the playtest will be handing out beta keys for the lucky viewers who watch their streams on Friday, April 3.

It might be prerecorded content, but as long as you connect your Riot account to Twitch, beta keys will most certainly be up for grabs.

Here’s every streamer who’s reportedly offering VALORANT beta key drops this Friday, according to Liquidpedia.

Player Previous game(s) Aceu Counter-Strike and Apex Legends ahad Various AlphaCast Overwatch Anne Munition Various Arrge Overwatch Avnqr PUBG AzoX Call of Duty BananaGaming Counter-Strike Black Counter-Strike bnans Various brax Various brookeab Various Ceez Various cloakzy Fortnite Cnd Counter-Strike CzechCloud Hearthstone diegosaurs Apex Legends dizzy Apex Legends and Counter-Strike Do Not Peek Entertainment Various Domingo Various Electra Various Ethan Benard Various FemSteph Various fl0m Counter-Strike Froste Various Gale Adelade Overwatch GameLife Overwatch Gaskin Various gdolphin Apex Legends GeT_RiGhT Counter-Strike Gigz Apex Legends Goldenboy Various Gotaga Fortnite and Call of Duty Hammeh Various HighDistortion Fortnite HighscoreHeroes Various Hiko Counter-Strike iddqd Overwatch Impakt Various Iridium Various Jake’n’Bake Various Jaomock Fortnite Jbzz Fortnite Jordan Fisher Various just9n Rainbow Six and Counter-Strike Kaz Fortnite kaquka Various Kephrii Overwatch KingGeorge Rainbow Six Kinstaar Fortnite