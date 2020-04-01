Which streamers will have VALORANT beta key drops?

Over the weekend, hundreds of pro players and streamers were invited to partake in a secret alpha playtest for VALORANT, Riot’s upcoming tactical shooter. On Monday, the company revealed the closed beta for players in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Russia, and Turkey.
But before the beta kicks off, a number of streamers who took part in the playtest will be handing out beta keys for the lucky viewers who watch their streams on Friday, April 3.
It might be prerecorded content, but as long as you connect your Riot account to Twitch, beta keys will most certainly be up for grabs.
Here’s every streamer who’s reportedly offering VALORANT beta key drops this Friday, according to Liquidpedia.
|Player
|Previous game(s)
|Aceu
|Counter-Strike and Apex Legends
|ahad
|Various
|AlphaCast
|Overwatch
|Anne Munition
|Various
|Arrge
|Overwatch
|Avnqr
|PUBG
|AzoX
|Call of Duty
|BananaGaming
|Counter-Strike
|Black
|Counter-Strike
|bnans
|Various
|brax
|Various
|brookeab
|Various
|Ceez
|Various
|cloakzy
|Fortnite
|Cnd
|Counter-Strike
|CzechCloud
|Hearthstone
|diegosaurs
|Apex Legends
|dizzy
|Apex Legends and Counter-Strike
|Do Not Peek Entertainment
|Various
|Domingo
|Various
|Electra
|Various
|Ethan Benard
|Various
|FemSteph
|Various
|fl0m
|Counter-Strike
|Froste
|Various
|Gale Adelade
|Overwatch
|GameLife
|Overwatch
|Gaskin
|Various
|gdolphin
|Apex Legends
|GeT_RiGhT
|Counter-Strike
|Gigz
|Apex Legends
|Goldenboy
|Various
|Gotaga
|Fortnite and Call of Duty
|Hammeh
|Various
|HighDistortion
|Fortnite
|HighscoreHeroes
|Various
|Hiko
|Counter-Strike
|iddqd
|Overwatch
|Impakt
|Various
|Iridium
|Various
|Jake’n’Bake
|Various
|Jaomock
|Fortnite
|Jbzz
|Fortnite
|Jordan Fisher
|Various
|just9n
|Rainbow Six and Counter-Strike
|Kaz
|Fortnite
|kaquka
|Various
|Kephrii
|Overwatch
|KingGeorge
|Rainbow Six
|Kinstaar
|Fortnite
|Player
|Previous game(s)
|LeX
|Counter-Strike
|LIRIK
|Various
|Lothar
|Hearthstone
|LuluLuvely
|Apex Legends
|Maniac
|Counter-Strike
|Mazarin1k
|Various
|Megaman
|Counter-Strike
|Mendokusaii
|Overwatch and Apex Legends
|Mickalow
|Overwatch and Fortnite
|missharvey
|Counter-Strike
|Mixwell
|Counter-Strike
|MrDalekJD
|Various
|Mysca
|Overwatch
|Myth
|Fortnite
|Nadeshot
|Call of Duty
|natu
|Counter-Strike
|Nesh
|Apex Legends and Overwatch
|Noizeeh
|Fortnite
|nookyyy
|Counter-Strike
|onscreen
|Counter-Strike
|n0thing
|Counter-strike
|Orb
|Various
|Pengu
|Rainbow Six
|POACH
|Fortnite
|Potxeca
|Overwatch
|PVPX
|Overwatch and Apex Legends
|POW3R
|Fortnite
|RobAJG
|Various
|RyanCentral
|Overwatch
|Scok
|Rainbow Six
|Sfory
|Overwatch
|Sixquatre
|Rainbow Six
|ShahZaM
|Counter-Strike
|Shaiiko
|Rainbow Six
|shox
|Counter-Strike
|SIMMS
|PUBG
|Skadoodle
|Counter-Strike
|Skyyart
|Various
|Stormen
|H1Z1 and Apex Legends
|summit1g
|Counter-Strike
|Tennp0
|Fortnite
|Terenas
|League of Legends
|timthetatman
|Various
|TrilluXe
|Counter-Strike
|Valkia
|Various
|VyroniQ
|Various
|WiPR
|Counter-Strike
|z1ronic
|Rainbow Six
|Zander
|Various
|Zerator
|Various